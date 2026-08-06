A'cappella Chocolate's Maple Glazed Donut Crisps Now Available at 50 California Costco Warehouses

Fresno, CA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A California-made snack is drawing strong attention in Costco warehouses across the state. A’cappella Chocolate - the company that created the Original Hot Chocolate BevBomb, has debuted Maple Glazed Donut Crisps. Donut Crisps, produced at the company’s California factory, have gained word-of-mouth and social media traction after customers began describing them as “maple bars in chip form” and “dangerously snackable.”

Donut Crisps at Costco

The crisps start with fresh donut dough that is pressed into thin, airy chips and finished with a classic maple glaze. The result is familiar donut-shop flavor in a light, shareable format that has prompted many shoppers to return for additional bags after trying them with family and friends.

“We take pride in creating products that people actually enjoy, and enjoy sharing,” said Max Debbas, founder of A’cappella Chocolate. “There’s nothing quite like a Donut Crisp. Once you taste one, it’s hard to stop. It tastes like a donut because it is a donut — we just made it snackable.”

Maple Glazed Donut Crisps are currently available at 50 Costco warehouses across California. They can also be ordered for same-day delivery through SameDay.Costco.com and Instacart.

To introduce more members to the product, A’cappella Chocolate is offering free samples at select California Costco locations on August 9th.

Find the current list of Costco locations stocking A'cappella Maple Glazed Donut Crisps at acappellachocolate.com/costco.

A’cappella Chocolate is a California-based company focused on innovative chocolate and snack products that reimagine familiar flavors in new formats. All Maple Glazed Donut Crisps are produced at the company’s California facility.

Maple Glazed Donut Crisps

About A'cappella Chocolate

A'cappella Chocolate, a brand of Made of Nature, is a multi-award winning chocolate and confection company specializing in R&D, Private Label, and experiential products. Brands includes Debbas Gourmet, A'cappella Chocolate.

Press Inquiries

Max Debbas

Max [at] AcappellaChocolate.com

https://www.AcappellaChocolate.com