Atlas Energy Corp. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Energy Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (TSXV: ATLE) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 6, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 507,977,081 common shares, representing approximately 80.70% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.

The shareholders approved the setting of the number of directors of Atlas at 5 directors, and the following nominees were elected as directors of Atlas for the ensuing year with the specific voting results being as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Director # % # % Mark Hodgson 496,958,098 99.998 7,533 0.002 Richard F. McHardy 496,958,098 99.998 7,533 0.002 Gary Brown 496,958,098 99.998 7,533 0.002 Glenn McNamara 348,209,605 70.067 148,756,026 29.933 Scott Price 496,958,098 99.998 7,533 0.002



In addition, shareholders approved the below matters. The resolutions approving the below matters may be viewed in full in the Company’s management information circular dated July 6, 2026 (the “Information Circular”).

Votes For Matters Approved # % Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditor for the ensuring year. 497,974,990 100.000 The amended and restated stock option plan of the Company, as described in the Information Circular dated July 6, 2026. 496,954,760 99.998 The amended and restated share award incentive plan of the Company, as described in the Information Circular dated July 6, 2026. 496,954,797 99.998 The consolidation of the common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for up to forty (40) pre-consolidation Common Shares to be effected, at the sole discretion of the board of directors of the Company, at any time prior to the Company’s next annual meeting of Shareholders. 497,886,520 99.982



About Atlas Energy Corp.

Atlas Energy Corp. is an international upstream royalty and streaming company focused on the acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of oil and gas royalty and streaming interests across key global markets.

For additional information please contact:

Mark Hodgson

President & Chief Financial Officer Travis Doupe

Chief Financial Officer



www.atlas-corp.ca

info@atlas-corp.ca

1-403-680-9626

Reader Advisories

TSXV Sandbox Listing

Investors are advised that the Company is listed on TSXV as a TSXV Sandbox Listing as the Company did not meet all of the TSXV’s listing requirements at the time of listing. Investors are advised to review the Company’s news releases dated June 16, 2025 and June 22, 2026, respectively, to review all waivers granted in connection with the Company’s listing, details on the listing conditions imposed on the Company, the exit conditions the Company must meet in order to exit TSXV Sandbox, and any consequences if the Company does not meet these exit conditions. There can be no assurance that the Company will meet all of the exit conditions. For details on TSXV Sandbox Listings, please visit https://www.tsx.com/en/listings/tsx-and-tsxv-issuer-resources/tsx-venture-exchange-issuer-resources/tsxv-sandbox.