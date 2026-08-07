BlossomHill Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $150 Million Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. , (“BlossomHill Therapeutics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying an intentional, chemistry-based approach to develop innovative small molecule medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 9,375,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to BlossomHill Therapeutics from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by BlossomHill Therapeutics, are expected to be $150.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. In addition, BlossomHill Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,406,250 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by BlossomHill Therapeutics.

The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 7, 2026, under the ticker symbol “BLSM.” The offering is expected to close on August 10, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners and Guggenheim Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on August 6, 2026. Copies of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statements relating to these securities. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the initial public offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105 or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Ave., 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About BlossomHill Therapeutics

BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying an intentional, chemistry-based approach to design and develop innovative small molecule medicines that address significant unmet medical needs in cancer treatment. Founded and led by industry veteran J. Jean Cui, Ph.D., with her proven track record in oncology drug design and development – including three FDA-approved drugs – BlossomHill Therapeutics applies cutting-edge science to address key oncogenic drivers and improve patient outcomes in difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s lead clinical programs include BH-30643, an investigational, non-covalent, macrocyclic, brain active, mutant-selective OMNI-EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with an initial development focus in the C797S resistance population after 3rd generation EGFR TKI treatment, and BH-30236, an investigational macrocyclic CDC-like kinase (CLK) inhibitor initially being developed for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) and BH-501284, our preclinical, non-covalent, selective, pan-KRAS Switch II inhibitor for potential future development in diverse KRAS-mutant tumors. BlossomHill Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Company Contact:

Michael Moore, BlossomHill Therapeutics

michael.moore@bhtherapeutics.com

Media:

Ashlea Kosikowski, 1AB

ashlea@1abmedia.com