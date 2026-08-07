Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Nears Tier-1 CEX Partnership Reveal as XRP Price Prediction Targets $10

MONACO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is shifting toward AlphaPepe as the presale moves closer to its next major launch update. The project has now raised $2.2 million, passed 10,700+ holders, and reached a current presale price of $0.02501.





The update comes as XRP price prediction headlines continue to debate whether XRP can target $10 in a stronger bull-market cycle. XRP still carries one of crypto’s biggest payment-token narratives, but its next leg depends on liquidity, ETF attention, and a clean break through resistance.

AlphaPepe is moving at an earlier stage. The token remains in presale before public price discovery begins, while its August 19th launch update reveal, Tier-1 CEX partnership momentum, and FINAL30 deadline are giving retail buyers clear dates to watch.

AlphaPepe Presale Passes $2.2M Before Launch Update Reveal

AlphaPepe has now raised $2.2 million and crossed 10,700+ holders before listing. That kind of traction is becoming harder to ignore in a presale market where buyers are no longer chasing every early-stage token blindly.

The current $ALPE presale price is $0.02501. That entry remains available during the active window, but it will not stay open once the stage moves forward or public trading begins.

This is where the urgency starts. AlphaPepe is still before chart debut, but the presale already has funding traction, holder growth, and a dated launch update reveal coming on August 19th.

Tier-1 CEX Partnership Reveal Becomes the Main Watch Point

AlphaPepe’s exchange narrative is now one of the biggest reasons buyers are paying attention. The project is nearing a Tier-1 CEX partnership reveal while launch preparations continue.

Exchange access matters because it can change how quickly a presale reaches wider visibility. A token that moves toward stronger exchange access gives retail buyers a clearer reason to watch before listing.

That does not mean buyers should expect automatic launch gains. But it does make the current stage more important. AlphaPepe is still available through presale pricing while the market waits for the next exchange-related update.

FINAL30 Ends in Less Than 5 Days

AlphaPepe’s FINAL30 offer is now entering its last stretch. The promo ends on August 10th, giving buyers less than five days to use the code before the bonus closes.

Buyers purchasing $100 or more can use promo code FINAL30 to receive 30% extra $ALPE tokens while launch preparations are underway. More than 300 buyers have already used the offer.

At the current $0.02501 presale price, a $100 purchase equals around 3,998 ALPE before bonus mechanics or fees. FINAL30 increases the allocation for eligible buyers while the campaign remains active.

This is the last chance to use FINAL30 before the offer ends.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe a Live-Product Edge

AlphaPepe is being watched because it is not only selling meme coin energy. The project is building around AlphaSwap, its AI DEX product, and Early Access is already live with some AI features available.

That separates AlphaPepe from empty-promise presales that only offer a roadmap and ask buyers to wait until after launch.

AlphaSwap is built around a problem meme coin traders understand well: buying blind. Its AI-powered tools are designed to support pre-swap intelligence, risk checks, trend signals, and smarter decision-making before users enter volatile tokens.

AlphaRouter testing has also been discussed in recent development updates, adding another product layer to the DEX rollout.

XRP Price Prediction Targets $10

XRP price prediction headlines continue to focus on whether XRP can target $10 in a stronger bull-market scenario.

The case depends on stronger liquidity, renewed ETF attention , broader crypto risk appetite, and enough buying pressure to break through major resistance.

XRP still has one of the strongest payment-token brands in the market. But it already trades on a public chart, with visible resistance zones and a much larger market cap.

AlphaPepe is earlier. It remains in presale before public-market price discovery begins, which is why retail buyers are comparing the percentage-upside setup against larger assets that already have deep liquidity.

AlphaPepe Moves Toward Public Price Discovery

AlphaPepe has raised $2.2 million, passed 10,700+ holders, reached a $0.02501 presale price, and confirmed that its August 19th launch update reveal is coming.

The presale is now moving through a tighter window as FINAL30 ends on August 10th and the Tier-1 CEX partnership reveal becomes a key watch point.

Eligible buyers purchasing $100 or more can still use promo code FINAL30 for 30% extra tokens before the campaign closes.

VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the XRP price prediction?

XRP price prediction targets $10 in a strong bull-market scenario if liquidity improves, ETF interest returns, and XRP breaks major resistance. The target remains an aggressive upside case, not a base-case forecast.

Why is AlphaPepe presale gaining traction?

AlphaPepe presale is gaining traction because AlphaSwap Early Access is already live with some AI features available, giving buyers real utility before public trading. That separates it from roadmap-only presales while $2.2 million raised, 10,700+ holders, and FINAL30 urgency continue to build demand.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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