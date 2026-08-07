New Crypto Pepeto DeFi Tools Enter Final Stretch While Ethereum Price Prediction Reaches for $10,000

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto, a new crypto built on Ethereum, has pushed its DeFi suite one step closer to going live, while Ethereum price itself is getting bullish predictions. Almost every investor knows the regret of discovering a project after its chart already ran, scrolling through stories of the wallets that entered early and calculating what a small position would be worth now, and that’s what makes presales a must watch this year. Floki remains the market's sharpest lesson here: money placed before the crowd showed up returned above 3,000x per Forbes market data. That feeling, and how to stay on the right side of it, is the entire reason this article exists.

The Ethereum backdrop makes the moment even sharper. The boldest analysts now put $10,000 on the table for ETH, and since Pepeto runs on that exact network, the early project under review here sits directly in the path of that wave.

Crypto News: Pepeto's DeFi Suite Nears Launch as the Ethereum Price Prediction Climbs Toward $10,000

Pepeto's DeFi tools have reached their last phase before release, and the chain beneath them is turning up at the same time. The Ethereum price today trades near $1,900 per LiteFinance, lifted by the wider market recovery and fresh institutional demand. On the Ethereum price prediction side, the bull case has grown: analysts at CoinDCX map a range stretching from $6,000 to $10,000 as ETF inflows and rate cuts line up, and Finder's expert panel keeps $10,000 and beyond as its long term Ethereum price target.

Yet a full run from $1,900 to $10,000 lands under a 6x, because a market cap already in the hundreds of billions caps how far the climb can stretch, and pushing past 10x would demand a valuation crossing $2 trillion, a size no altcoin in history has touched.

History adds the other half of the lesson: every time Ethereum rallies, the new tokens living on its chain run several times harder, because a 100x needs a tiny starting market cap, and Ethereum gave that advantage up years ago.

Pepeto Carries Legendary Meme coins Attention With a Working Exchange Underneath

Floki's whole story deserves a minute before judging any new crypto. It launched on Ethereum in July 2021 off a single Elon Musk tweet about his dog, fought through a rough start with a community takeover, and went on to print a fresh record at $0.000346 in June 2024 after an 834% surge per Cryptonews. The wallets that entered before the noise banked more than 3,000x.

Pepeto, the most watched new crypto of this year, is still in presale, meaning its listing would start from a tiny market cap, the one condition that removes every ceiling on the multiples crypto can produce, and it ranks among the leading early opportunities of 2026. This crypto presale grew every single day through a red market, hundreds of holders arriving daily, the name traveling across every crypto community.

What separates this one is that it refused to stop at meme coin branding. The team, led by the original PEPE co-founder, set out to build a revolution inside the category, bringing in a Binance executive to run a full trading exchange, meme coin virality and a Binance grade exchange living inside one project, a combination that could shock the market the day it lists.

That places holders and crypto presale buyers inside a setup the market rarely offers: the explosive return potential meme coins are famous for, stacked on an exchange token still at the cheapest price it will ever trade at. History already drew that map with BNB, which sat at $0.15 in its presale phase before turning its earliest buyers into millionaires.

Conclusion

With the DeFi suite in its final stretch, the Ethereum price prediction may well reach $10,000 this year, but the full analysis carries a lesson most investors walk past. Holding ETH alone caps the outcome near 6x, while the projects built on top of it, caught early, are where history keeps paying the largest returns.

The data places Pepeto beside the breakouts studied here, ETH, Floki, and BNB, because it carries the strongest advantage each one rode, and setups that stack all three are exactly where history has paid early holders the most. The worst regret in crypto is never a losing trade. It is knowing about the winner early, and letting it get away. What remains of the current stage is visible on the official website below.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: https://pepetocoin.com/

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for this year?

The Ethereum price prediction now stretches from $6,000 to $10,000 per CoinDCX. That upside still sits under 6x, which is why smart money rotates into early Ethereum based projects like Pepeto for bigger potential.

Which crypto presale offers upside in 2026?

Pepeto stands out for return potential, a presale past $10.4 million pairing meme coin virality with a working exchange, the two models behind Floki and BNB's early fortunes.



