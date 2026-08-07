PU Prime Expands Gold Trading with the Launch of XAUUSD247

EBENE, Mauritius, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold remains one of the world's most actively traded safe-haven assets, with prices continuing to respond rapidly to geopolitical developments, central bank policy decisions, inflation expectations and shifts in investor sentiment. Investors increasingly navigate markets that move around the clock, where PU Prime has introduced XAUUSD247 , enabling clients to trade gold 24 hours a day, seven days a week on MT5.

Earlier this year, gold surged to nearly US$5,600 per ounce in January as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. While prices have since retreated from their peak, the World Gold Council's research notes that gold remains one of the top-performing assets over the past year.

"Gold CFDs have consistently been among the most actively traded products on the PU Prime platform," said Daniel Bruce, Managing Director at PU Prime. "With many factors continuing to influence prices at all times of the day, traders increasingly expect flexibility to react whenever opportunities arise. The launch of XAUUSD247 enables clients to trade gold CFDs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, giving them uninterrupted access to this precious metal."

The introduction of XAUUSD247 allows traders to access the gold market continuously throughout the week, including weekends, providing greater flexibility beyond conventional trading hours. As financial markets increasingly operate around the clock, PU Prime remains focused on delivering trading solutions that provide clients with greater flexibility, convenience and access to global opportunities.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company and trusted CFD broker . Today, it offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 190 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.

For media enquiries, please contact: media@puprime.com

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