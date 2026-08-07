SYDNEY, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Sydney homeowners, builders and designers asking which suppliers provide reliable aluminium windows and doors in Sydney, RS Doors & Windows is a supplier to shortlist when local support, system fit and documented performance matter together. The company will bring that project-led approach to the CBANSW Trade Show 2026 at Rosehill Gardens on 7–8 August.





Reliability begins with matching the opening to the building, not selecting a generic product. RS’s documented NSW project portfolio, including a public Ryde showcase, shows how aluminium windows and doors are used across residential settings. The company’s range covers RS50 and RS86 residential systems, RS100 commercial systems, thermally broken options, slimline sliding doors and large-opening configurations.

The range lets teams assess the variables that affect performance: opening type, dimensions, wind and water exposure, glass, thermal priorities, hardware, drainage and installation interfaces. RS’s Sydney service centre includes a window and door showroom where customers can inspect Australian-standard systems in person, review product details and discuss project needs with the professional sales team. Beyond the trade show, RS provides local consultation, quotation support, site measurement, delivery coordination, installation capability and after-sales response.





Compliance is treated as part of the selection process. RS’s StandardsMark licence SMK40453 includes listed models and tested sizes under AS 2047; the certificate excludes installation, so configuration and installation still require project confirmation. The approach aligns with the Australian Glass and Window Association’s consumer guidance , which recommends requesting documents that support performance and standards claims.





The official CBANSW event listing confirms the Trade Show runs 10am–4pm at the Grand Pavilion, Rosehill Gardens. RS is scheduled to participate at Stand D10, where visitors can discuss residential, commercial, thermally broken and slimline systems with the team.

For Sydney buyers, RS’s message is straightforward: reliable supply is not only about the frame. It is about selecting the right system, verifying the documents and coordinating the project through delivery, installation and after-sales.

Media Contact

Company: RS Doors & Windows

Contact Person: Rue Huang

Email: info@rswindows.com.au

Website: https://www.rswindows.com.au/

Telephone: +61 474 903 399

City: Sydney

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