Airwheel Introduces a New AI Wheel Cabin Luxury 20inch Carry on Hand Suitcase for Smart Travel Luggage

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airwheel recently launched its AI wheel cabin luxury 20-inch carry on hand suitcase, quickly attracting widespread attention from frequent travelers and industry professionals alike. Technology has never simply changed the products people use. It has continuously reshaped the way people live, work, travel, and connect with the world. Smartphones transformed access to information, smart homes changed the relationship between people and their living spaces, and electric vehicles redefined personal transportation. Now, intelligent technology is moving into another everyday category: Suitcase.





Airwheel is exploring what comes next by integrating intelligent technology with personal mobility. Through its evolving portfolio of AI Suitcase and Smart Suitcase products, the company is transforming conventional luggage from a passive storage tool into an active travel companion—one designed to help people move more freely, efficiently, and comfortably.

From Traditional Luggage to Intelligent Mobility

For decades, the primary purpose of a suitcase has remained relatively simple: carry belongings from one destination to another. Improvements in materials, wheels, structural design, and ergonomics have made traditional luggage lighter and easier to maneuver, but modern travel increasingly demands more than simply carrying and pulling.

Business travelers move rapidly between airports, railway stations, hotels, and meeting venues. Leisure travelers want greater freedom when exploring unfamiliar cities. Families seek ways to reduce the physical burden of moving luggage while making journeys more enjoyable.

These evolving needs point toward a new role for luggage—one that goes beyond passive transportation.





Airwheel's Rideable Cabin Suitcase concept combines electric propulsion, intelligent controls, human-machine interaction, and luggage functionality into a single platform. Instead of simply following the traveler, the suitcase can actively participate in the journey, offering a new approach to short-distance mobility.

More Freedom Through Electric Riding

At the heart of Airwheel's intelligent luggage is an integrated electric drive system featuring high-performance motorized wheels and a proprietary smart riding handle.

Once riding mode is activated, users can travel with electric assistance rather than continuously pulling a conventional suitcase. Whether navigating a busy airport terminal, transferring between railway platforms, or exploring a city, the Electric Suitcase is designed to reduce the physical effort associated with moving luggage.





Depending on the model, Airwheel's intelligent rideable luggage can provide riding speeds of up to 13 km/h, offering travelers a more efficient and flexible way to move through everyday environments.

The result is a shift from luggage as a burden that travelers have to pull toward luggage as a mobility companion that can actively assist them.

Smart Connectivity That Puts Control in the Traveler's Hands

Intelligence is not limited to electric propulsion. Airwheel extends the experience through digital connectivity and dedicated mobile applications available across major platforms, including Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS.

Through the Airwheel app, users can monitor riding speed, battery level, mileage, and other operating information in real time. Depending on the model, users can also adjust speed settings, manage lighting effects, and access intelligent control functions.

Additional features such as low-battery notifications, Bluetooth disconnection alerts, and remote control further connect the physical suitcase with the user's digital environment.

Selected Airwheel models also support Apple Find My, providing an additional way for travelers to locate their luggage and improve peace of mind while traveling.

Mobile Power for the Connected Traveler

Modern travel increasingly depends on connected devices. Smartphones, tablets, wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and other electronics have become essential travel companions, making convenient access to power an increasingly important part of the journey.

Airwheel integrates USB charging connectivity into selected intelligent luggage models, allowing travelers to connect compatible devices when additional power is needed.

This combination of electric mobility and portable power further expands the role of the modern Smart Suitcase, allowing it to support not only movement but also the digital needs of today's travelers.

Designed for Real-World Travel

For intelligent luggage to become part of everyday transportation, technology must work within the practical requirements of modern travel.

Airwheel has developed its product portfolio around different transportation and travel scenarios, including air travel, railway journeys, business trips, family vacations, and urban exploration. The range includes 20-inch Cabin Suitcase configurations designed for carry-on travel as well as larger 24-inch checked-luggage formats for travelers who require greater storage capacity.

Selected models feature modular, removable lithium batteries designed around applicable transportation requirements, while TSA-compatible locking solutions add convenience for international travel.

By considering dimensions, battery design, structural engineering, and everyday usability together, Airwheel aims to make intelligent mobility compatible with the realities of modern travel.

A Growing Portfolio for Different Travel Styles

Recognizing that no two travelers have exactly the same needs, Airwheel continues to expand its intelligent luggage portfolio across business travel, leisure, family trips, and long-distance journeys.

Airwheel SE3SXD Ai Luxury Suitcase: Award-Winning Full-Intelligent Electric Rideable Cabin Luggage

As Airwheel's flagship intelligent riding suitcase, the SE3SXD represents the company's latest exploration of automated mobility.

Its one-touch automatic deployment system allows the front motorized wheel and intelligent riding handle to extend and move into position automatically. With a simple touch, the suitcase can transition into riding mode without requiring users to manually adjust the riding mechanism.

With its 20-inch Cabin Suitcase configuration, intelligent app connectivity, USB charging, and automated riding system, the SE3SXD demonstrates how an AI Suitcase can evolve beyond conventional luggage and become an intelligent mobility device for modern travelers.

Airwheel SE3SX Cabin Suitcase: Making Smart Mobility More Accessible

The SE3SX builds on Airwheel's mature intelligent riding technology with a balanced combination of practicality, connectivity, and everyday usability.

Its 20-inch carry-on format is designed for business and leisure travel, while intelligent riding, USB charging, and app connectivity provide essential smart mobility functions.

By focusing on a balanced product experience rather than excessive complexity, the SE3SX brings the advantages of a Smart Suitcase to a wider range of travelers.

Airwheel SE3SL+ Hand Suitcase: Premium Smart Mobility for Frequent Travelers

Designed for frequent travelers and users seeking a more refined travel experience, the SE3SL+ combines premium industrial design with intelligent mobility.

The model supports riding speeds of up to 9.9 km/h and integrates app connectivity, USB charging, and Apple Find My support. Its 20-inch design is intended for carry-on travel, while a modular removable lithium battery and relevant safety certification support its use across different transportation scenarios.

An upgraded riding handle automatically locks into position after deployment, while the motorized front wheel system contributes to a smoother and more stable riding experience.

Positioned as a premium Luxury Suitcase, the SE3SL+ brings together sophisticated design, smart connectivity, and electric mobility for business trips, international travel, and quality-focused journeys.

Airwheel SE3T Electric Suitcacse : A Large-Capacity Rideable Suitcase for Extended Travel

For long-distance travel and trips requiring additional luggage capacity, the SE3T expands the concept of rideable mobility into a larger checked suitcase format.

Its 24-inch body provides approximately 48 liters of storage capacity, offering sufficient space for multi-day trips and extended travel. A practical interior layout and side-opening design make packing and accessing belongings more convenient.

With riding speeds of up to 13 km/h, the SE3T is designed to reduce the effort of moving larger and heavier luggage. Even when fully packed, its electric mobility system provides travelers with a more comfortable way to navigate airports, stations, and other transportation hubs.

Airwheel SQ3S Kids Suitcase: Inspiring the Next Generation of Family Travel

Travel is not only about reaching a destination—it is also about discovering the world along the way.

Designed for children approximately 3 to 9 years old, the Airwheel SQ3S introduces intelligent rideable mobility to family travel. With a riding speed of up to 6.5 km/h, it allows children to move alongside their parents more easily while reducing fatigue during longer transfers.

The suitcase also incorporates a high-fidelity audio system with TF card and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing children to enjoy music, stories, and educational content during travel.

By combining mobility, entertainment, and luggage functionality, the SQ3S transforms a conventional children's suitcase into an interactive travel companion designed to make family journeys more engaging.

Technology Built on Years of Intelligent Mobility Development

Airwheel's current intelligent luggage portfolio reflects more than a single product innovation. Since its establishment in 2013, the company has focused on intelligent mobility and has explored the integration of electric drive systems, motion control, human-machine interaction, and smart technology across multiple categories.

Its development journey has included intelligent self-balancing vehicles, smart bicycles, intelligent wheelchairs, and rideable luggage, creating a broader technical foundation for intelligent personal mobility.

Airwheel has accumulated more than 600 patents worldwide, including international invention patents and PCT patents. The company has also received recognition across multiple international design programs, including the iF Design Award, MUSE Design Awards, Berlin Design Awards, French Design Awards, and Asian Design Awards.

For Airwheel, patents and awards are not simply measures of technological or design achievement. They represent the company's continued effort to translate engineering capabilities into practical improvements in everyday user experiences.

Redefining What a Suitcase Can Be

The evolution of luggage is entering a new stage.

The modern suitcase no longer has to be limited to wheels, handles, and storage compartments. As intelligent technology becomes increasingly integrated into everyday objects, luggage can become connected, powered, responsive, and capable of actively supporting the traveler.

Airwheel's vision is to accelerate that transition through a portfolio that brings together the capabilities of an AI Suitcase, Smart Suitcase, Rideable Suitcase, Electric Suitcase, Cabin Suitcase, Carry-On Suitcase, and Luxury Suitcase.

From a compact 20-inch Cabin Suitcase designed for business flights to larger rideable luggage for extended journeys, the company's products demonstrate how intelligent mobility can be adapted to different travel lifestyles.

The broader transformation is not simply about adding more technology to luggage. It is about using technology to make travel feel easier, more natural, and more free.

As intelligent mobility continues to evolve, Airwheel is looking beyond the traditional definition of luggage—exploring a future in which travel equipment becomes an active part of the journey and a more intelligent connection between people, technology, and the world around them.

Media Contact

Company: Airwheel

Contact: Media Team

Email: Jonas@airwheel.net

Website: https://www.airwheel.net