National Health Sanitary Association Announces United Nations Procurement and Partnership Registration

WASHINGTON, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Health Sanitary Association (NHSA), a public health organization registered in Washington State, announced today that it has completed supplier registration through the United Nations Global Marketplace (UNGM) and registration as a prospective implementing partner through the United Nations Partner Portal (UNPP).





The Association’s mission is to strengthen public health through sanitation, hygiene, disease prevention, health education and community-based health systems. Its work connects safe water, food safety, environmental health, primary care support, laboratory capacity, risk communication and public trust. NHSA said sustainable health improvements require evidence-based approaches, trained personnel, reliable data and institutions capable of maintaining services beyond emergency response.

NHSA stated that all programs will follow principles of scientific and operational rigor, including documented needs assessments, defined project scopes, professional oversight and measurable outcomes. The Association plans to incorporate quality controls, conflict-of-interest management, safeguarding procedures, financial accountability and transparent reporting into project design.

Through UNGM registration, NHSA gains access to a global procurement environment used across the United Nations system. Potential areas of cooperation may include public health training, sanitation resources, diagnostic and protective supplies, educational materials, technical advisory services and disease-prevention initiatives. NHSA noted that participation in the platform does not provide automatic preference, and all proposals must meet applicable technical, financial, ethical, quality and delivery standards.

The Association emphasized that public health procurement requires a higher level of responsibility because failures in supply quality, storage, documentation or delivery can directly affect vulnerable communities. NHSA intends to apply risk-based reviews covering product quality, local suitability, maintenance requirements, supply-chain transparency and community needs.

UNPP registration provides a complementary framework for potential cooperation with United Nations entities and civil-society partners. As an implementing partner, organizations may support the transition of international health objectives into measurable local programs through coordination, capacity building, resource management, beneficiary protection, monitoring and reporting. NHSA said future projects will define objectives, responsibilities, budgets, safeguards and performance indicators before implementation.

Building on these international pathways, NHSA plans to share public health expertise while adapting solutions to local conditions. Priority areas may include disease surveillance, emergency preparedness, infection prevention, sanitation systems, laboratory coordination and community health education. In resource-constrained regions of Africa and Latin America, the Association intends to work with local authorities, universities, professional organizations and community partners to support sustainable and culturally appropriate programs.

NHSA also plans to explore humanitarian health initiatives involving medical supplies, protective equipment, diagnostic resources, sanitation materials, clean-water solutions, educational tools and mobile health support, subject to verified needs and formal cooperation agreements. Assistance will emphasize quality control, transparent documentation, responsible distribution and coordination with existing local systems.

Where legally authorized and requested, NHSA may support multidisciplinary public health deployments involving clinicians, epidemiologists, laboratory specialists, environmental health professionals, logisticians and educators. Such efforts are intended to strengthen rather than replace local capacity through training, outbreak support, surveillance assistance and community engagement.

NHSA said the success of its international activities will be measured by outcomes rather than organizational status alone. Through accountable procurement, scientific cooperation and practical implementation, the Association aims to strengthen local health systems, reduce preventable disease risks, improve emergency readiness and expand access to reliable public health knowledge.

About National Health Sanitary Association

National Health Sanitary Association is a public health organization registered in Washington State, United States. Its work focuses on sanitation, hygiene, disease prevention, health education, standards development, technical cooperation and strengthening community public health capacity.

ORGANIZATION: NATIONAL HEALTH SANITARY ASSOCIATION

CONTACT: Thomas Joseph Cosgrove

EMAIL: info@anhsa.org

WEBSITE: www.anhsa.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a2f3574-7d67-4439-a2ad-4625793b0890