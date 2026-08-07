EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Nicole Barnes

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Releases Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Financial Results

Guernsey, 7 August 2026 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today has released its financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2026.

Q2 NAV increase of 4% to €22.0 million, or €21.81 per share : Driven by the sale of an underlying real estate investment in EPIF at a significant premium, resulting in a 26% quarter-on-quarter increase in the value of Eurocastle’s interest in EPIF.

Q1 2026 NAV Q2 Cash Movement Q2 FV Movement Q2 2026 NAV €’m € p.s. €’m € p.s. €’m € p.s. €’m € p.s. New Investment Strategy - EPIF 3.10 3.08 (0.69) (0.69) 0.81 0.80 3.22 3.19



Legacy Italian Real Estate Funds 0.06 0.06 - - 0.15 0.15 0.21 0.21 Net Corporate Cash1 13.76 13.70 0.69 0.69 (0.11) (0.15) 14.35 14.24 Legacy German Tax Asset 4.16 4.15 - - 0.04 0.02 4.20 4.17 NAV 21.08 20.99 - - (0.89) (0.82) 21.98 21.81 Ordinary shares outstanding 1,004,555 1,007,555

Under the Company’s New Investment Strategy, Eurocastle launched the European Properties Investment Fund (“EPIF” or the “Fund”) with a focus on opportunistic real estate across Southern Europe. The Company intends to launch further funds through which it will invest and earn management fees and incentive income.

As at 30 June 2026, the Company’s assets mainly comprise: