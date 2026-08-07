Enginuity's inaugural Vocational Celebration Day took place yesterday

TRURO, United Kingdom, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TV star and skills campaigner Steph Mc Govern has always made a ‘song and dance’ about changing the nation’s attitude towards skills – but now she has taken it several steps further.

Steph, led the UK’s inaugural Vocational Celebration Day, with a live telecast from Teagle Machinery, a family run factory in Truro, Cornwall.

The initiative, created by skills Charity Enginuity, included a theatrical, song and dance routine from internet sensation Adam Lyons and his troupe, dubbed ‘The Paint Shop Boys’ (for one day only).

Adam’s routines have been viewed by more than 100 million people in the last year alone.

The TV show featured inspirational stories from young apprentices, business and educators across the country, all on the frontline of the skills revolution.

Vocational Celebration Day, was deliberately scheduled a week before A-Level Day, when academic results are celebrated.

Steph said: “This is all about ensuring that young people have choice! Which means advice, opportunity and inspiration, to get rewarding careers – without saddling themselves with a mountain of debt in the process.

“Academics have had all the limelight for far too long.”

Minister for Skills Baroness Jacqui Smith, used the occasion to heap praise on the UK’s young grafters.

"So today I want to celebrate. The electricians, the engineers, the chefs, the coders, the carers, and everyone who chose a vocational path.

“That takes skill, graft, and pride. And it's about time the country recognised that properly. To everyone who's newly qualified, take a moment to feel proud of what you've achieved.

“You've gained skills the country needs, and that achievement deserves to be celebrated.”

Ann Watson MBE, CEO of Enginuity, said: “This day is long overdue. Enginuity has been on the frontline of the skills revolution for many years and we sense that the tide is turning toward vocational qualifications being valued as much as academic.”

Watch Here!

www.enginuity.org

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