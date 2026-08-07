STARCARES Revamps Basketball Court at the University of Lagos for Future Healthcare Professionals





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The revitalised basketball court gives approximately 2,000 future healthcare professionals a dedicated space to recharge, connect, and build community activities beyond their academic training.

STARCARES, the community impact initiative of STARTRADER, has completed the redevelopment of the basketball court at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, giving approximately 2,000 students a dedicated space for recreation, teamwork, and campus connection beyond their medical training.

Located in Idi-Araba, Surulere, the College has 1,850 staff across 32 departments. Since welcoming its first 28 medical students in 1962, it has grown into a highly competitive institution for training doctors, dentists, and allied health professionals.

The redevelopment introduced a renewed playing surface, basketball infrastructure, benches, jerseys, and equipment designed to support regular student use. More than a sports upgrade, the court provides a practical outlet from the demands of medical education, giving students a place to move, reset, compete, and connect as a community.

Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/-tqLpmVoPAM

“When an institution prepares people to safeguard a nation’s health, their environment should sustain them. This court reflects our belief that ambition grows stronger when people have space to breathe, belong, and return to their goals renewed.” Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

The transformation was marked by groundbreaking and turnover ceremonies, with students stepping onto the completed court and bringing the new space into immediate use.

Developed under the theme “Where Tomorrow STARs Begin,” the initiative reflects STARCARES’ commitment to creating infrastructure intended to support communities beyond the ceremony. By transforming existing spaces into places of participation and possibility, STARCARES is investing not only in facilities, but in the everyday experiences that help communities thrive.









About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy.

STARTRADER operates through entities licensed and regulated by authorities including CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA and FSC, combining strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

Contact

Janna.magabilen

Janna.magabilen@startrader.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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