Gate DexBuilder Launches First Event Contracts Builder, Unveils $3 Million Grant Program to Accelerate Market Ecosystem





PANAMA CITY, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate, a leading global digital asset platform, today announced that Gate DexBuilder, its DEX infrastructure platform, has officially launched its first Event Contracts Builder, alongside a $3 million grant program. The initiative provides project teams, developers, communities, and Web3 applications worldwide with one-stop event contract market building capabilities, further accelerating the development of the event contract market ecosystem.

The newly launched Event Contracts Builder is designed to lower the barrier to developing market products. Through modular infrastructure services, it provides partners with an integrated solution covering market creation, trading, liquidity support, settlement, and operational management. Project teams no longer need to build trading systems, liquidity infrastructure, and settlement architecture from scratch, enabling them to quickly deploy event contract market products tailored to their own brand positioning.

The service is open to brokers and comprehensive trading platforms, crypto wallets, Web3 applications, media and information platforms, community content platforms, AI Trading, AI Agents, quantitative trading platforms, as well as sports, esports, and entertainment products. Projects at the ideation, MVP, testing, or live stage are eligible to apply.

In terms of product capabilities, Event Contracts Builder supports API and SDK integration and provides core functions including market data, order and position management, market settlement, risk controls, an operations dashboard, and multi-terminal integration. Partners can either integrate event contract market functionality into their existing products or build independently operated, branded event contract market on Gate DexBuilder.

For use cases, Event Contracts Builder will focus on a diverse range of event contract market scenarios, including crypto assets, sports events, esports, macroeconomics, AI, and industry events. This will enable more innovative teams to explore how event contract markets can be integrated with different business ecosystems and expand the boundaries of industry applications.

Notably, Gate DexBuilder will provide selected projects with up to $3 million in funding and ecosystem support, covering key areas including product development, technical integration, liquidity building, market launch, and user growth. Outstanding Builders will also gain access to technical support, official showcases, community exposure, joint AMAs, media promotion, and ecosystem partnerships, helping accelerate projects from proof of concept to product launch and large-scale growth.

Jason Fung, Head of Gate DexBuilder and Head of Global Partnerships, said that the future development of event contract markets will depend not only on the growth of trading volume, but also on a broader range of application scenarios and open infrastructure support. Gate DexBuilder aims to provide partners across different industries with flexible and efficient building capabilities through Event Contracts Builder, accelerating the integration of event contract markets with a wider range of real-world and Web3 use cases.

As a platform continuing to invest in Web3 infrastructure and innovative products, Gate has in recent years expanded its presence across emerging areas including event contract markets, DEXs, AI, and RWA. By opening up product capabilities and ecosystem resources, Gate continues to build a more diversified, one-stop digital asset service ecosystem. Looking ahead, Gate DexBuilder will further strengthen its event contract market infrastructure services and work with Builders worldwide to explore more innovative application scenarios, driving the event contract market ecosystem toward a more open and efficient future.

Learn more: https://www.gate.com/announcements/article/101045

About Gate

Gate, founded in 2013 by Dr. Han, is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency and integrated financial services platforms. Serving over 58 million users globally, it supports trading across 4,900+ digital assets and 12,500+ stock assets, while providing access to a comprehensive range of TradFi assets, including metals, stocks, indices, forex, and commodities, delivering users a one-stop, multi-asset trading experience and blockchain-related services. As an industry benchmark, Gate was among the first platforms to implement 100% Proof of Reserves. Its ecosystem includes Gate Wallet, Gate Ventures, Gate for AI Agent, and a wide range of products and services.

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Media Contact:

Frederica Ko

Frederica@gate.com

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