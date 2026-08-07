LBank and Pudgy Penguins Forge Strategic Brand Partnership with 500,000 USDT Campaign





SINGAPORE, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced a strategic brand partnership with Pudgy Penguins, one of the most recognized Web3-native IP ecosystems. The partnership unites two global brands that share a commitment to innovation, accessibility, and expanding participation in the digital economy. The collaboration marks LBank as the first crypto exchange to partner with Pudgy Penguins in this capacity, highlighting its ongoing efforts to bridge crypto infrastructure with culture-driven Web3 ecosystems and expand access to the next generation of crypto users.

As crypto adoption continues expanding beyond early adopters, users are increasingly seeking more accessible and engaging ways to participate in the digital economy. Through this partnership, LBank will introduce Pudgy Penguins’ global recognition and creative ecosystem to its community of more than 25 million users worldwide, while providing users with access to LBank’s comprehensive liquidity and diversified product ecosystem, covering spot trading, stocks, derivatives, and earn products. LBank enables users to explore a broader range of digital asset opportunities and meet diverse investment needs through a single platform.

To celebrate the partnership, LBank has launched an exclusive campaign featuring a total prize pool of 500,000 USDT. The campaign goes live on August 7, 2026, offering multiple participation opportunities across Futures trading, Spot markets, Lucky Draw events, leaderboard competitions, and asset management products, enabling both new and existing users to explore and engage with LBank’s diverse ecosystem.

The campaign features multiple reward mechanisms, including a 120,000 USDT new user reward pool, where eligible users can receive 10 USDT Future Bonus after completing registration and deposit requirements. New users participating in spot or futures trading can also unlock an additional 5 USDT reward by meeting the required deposit and first-trade volume. Meanwhile, active traders can participate in lucky draws with up to 7 chances to win exclusive prizes, including 1 BTC, an iPhone 17, Pudgy Penguins merchandise, and Futures Bonus rewards.

Separately, LBank will host four rounds of Futures trading leaderboard competitions throughout the campaign period, where eligible participants can compete for weekly USDT rewards, with the highest single reward reaching 500 USDT per user. Users can also access enhanced earning opportunities through LBank’s 30-day Locked Earn products, with opportunities to receive Interest Boost Coupons offering up to 100% APR.

“Markets are no longer satisfied with innovation in products alone,” said Eric He, Community Angel Officer and Risk Control Adviser at LBank. “The real value of a Web3 community is not measured by a single market cycle, but by its ability to remain relevant, resilient, and connected with people over time. Pudgy Penguins has proven that a strong culture can create lasting influence. This is the kind of long-term community value that LBank believes in and aims to support through deeper ecosystem collaboration.”

The partnership represents another step in LBank’s broader strategy to connect crypto infrastructure with globally recognized Web3-native IPs. Prior to this collaboration, LBank has partnered with leading digital culture brands including Ponke, Nobody Sausage, and Yeti, building bridges between creative communities and the world of crypto participation. With Pudgy Penguins joining its expanding network of strategic partners, LBank continues to explore new opportunities at the intersection of digital assets, culture, and global user engagement.

As the crypto industry continues reaching broader audiences, partnerships between exchanges and influential IP ecosystems are becoming an important channel for driving awareness and participation. Moving forward, LBank will continue developing initiatives that combine product innovation, community engagement, and accessible trading experiences for users worldwide.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83169e20-d8ff-44a7-8fde-cb5c99641ccb