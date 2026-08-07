Changan Automobile Showcases New Energy Lineup at FILDA 2026, Deepening Strategic Layout in Africa

LUANDA, Angola, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 21 to 26, the 41st Luanda International Fair (FILDA 2026) was successfully held in Luanda, the capital of Angola. Far more than an auto show, FILDA, the nation's largest and most important international business event, offered Changan Automobile an important platform to reaffirm its enduring commitment to the Angolan market. Together with local dealers and partners, the company presented its latest product line-up on a significantly larger exhibition area than in previous participations, outlining a comprehensive blueprint for its globalization strategy in Angola and the broader African markets.





At the stand, Changan showcased a line-up of star models that drew sustained attention: the DEEPAL S05, DEEPAL G318, CHANGAN CS75 PLUS, and the New CHANGAN UNI-S. These vehicles embodied Changan’s brand positioning of intelligence, dynamism and advanced technology, sparking great interest among visitors and potential partners eager to experience the brand’s cutting-edge vehicles and technologies in person.





Changan’s presence at FILDA 2026 underscores the acceleration of its global strategy. Since launching the Vast Ocean Plan in 2023, the company has embraced the principles of long-term development, localization and systematization, transitioning from product exports to comprehensive industrial globalization, strengthening cooperation with upstream and downstream partners across the global supply chain. Today, Changan operates across 118 countries and regions, supported by a global network of 22 manufacturing bases and a worldwide sales and service footprint, along with a 24,000-strong R&D team spanning six countries and ten locations in a 24/7 collaborative workflow to deliver competitive, locally adapted products.





Within this framework, the Middle East and Africa region stands as one of Changan's five core regional pillars, alongside Europe, Eurasia, Southeast Asia and Latin America. Across Africa, Changan is building a complete ecosystem covering sales, service, after-sales and parts support, guided by a clear principle of “no sales without spare parts, no long-term growth without reliable customer service.”

CHANGAN aims to accompany Africa’s modernization journey, creating value for customers, opportunities for partners, and momentum for the region’s economic diversification. This approach embodies the company’s mission: to “lead sustainable mobility and benefit human life.”

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

E-mail: global@changan.com.cn

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