Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Stage Sellout as Tier-1 Launch Nears While Bitcoin Price Targets $250,000

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto has announced its latest presale stage sold out on huge demand, and at this pace the launch on Tier-1 exchanges is closing in fast, with more than $10.431 million now raised. For anyone meeting the name for the first time: Pepeto is a meme coin with a real machine under it, a zero fee exchange and a cross chain bridge built under a senior Binance developer, with the token wired into every trade that will run on the platform. Why is it a must watch now? Because history has never changed on one point: presales are where crypto's biggest winners are made, in 2026 Pepeto sits at the front of that category, and the numbers below show exactly why the heaviest wallets agree.

To understand why the timing matters so much, start with what the largest coin of all is signaling. The Bitcoin price dominates every crypto news feed right now, and one question sits on every screen: can the Bitcoin price really reach $250,000 this year? This article walks through the forecast, what a move like that has always meant for the rest of the market, and why the wallets reading it correctly are loading presales.

Crypto News: Pepeto Sells Fast as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Points Above $100,000

The stage sellout sets the frame, but before opening the Pepeto file, which most readers already know since the name is going viral everywhere, the king of the market deserves the first look: Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin price today sits near $64,755 per CoinGabbar, bouncing hard on softer inflation data, and the boldest call on the table comes from a very big name. Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, holds a $250,000 Bitcoin price target for this year per Cryptonews, backed by ETF money returning and rate cuts approaching, a call that would carry Bitcoin far past the $100,000 mark. Run the numbers though, and at $250,000 Bitcoin would be worth close to $5 trillion, so even the boldest target on the table is a 4x, a great year for the king, but not the trade that changes a life. The real meaning sits one level deeper: every time Bitcoin breaks into new highs, the entire crypto market explodes behind it, 2017 did it, 2021 did it, and the pattern has never skipped a cycle, with the biggest fortunes landing in the small early tokens riding that wave.

So if Bitcoin above $100,000 sets the whole market on fire, the real question becomes: which early entry catches that fire first?

Why Heavy Wallets Keep Loading Pepeto Ahead of the Binance Debut

That exact question is why Pepeto belongs in this crypto news article, right as its stages sell through and the Tier-1 launch draws closer. History answers it clearly, and Bitcoin itself wrote the first chapter: back in 2011 the Bitcoin price sat near $1, and $1,000 placed there is worth around $64 million today, a return that existed only because the coin was still small. Every cycle since told the same story, the explosion starts at the top and pays the most at the bottom, in the tokens still tiny enough to multiply a hundred times.

Getting in early is the foundation, and Pepeto has it covered, but what deserves every investor's full attention is the machine built under this presale. A zero fee exchange and a cross chain bridge, engineered under a senior Binance developer, and here is the detail that rewrites the math: every trade and every transfer moves through the Pepeto token, so each holder buying today gains as platform activity pushes demand into the coin, pure utility pressure, before even adding the meme coin virality that alone turned early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu buyers into millionaires.

Bitcoin was never built that way. It is held, stored, and waited on, its network creates no daily buying pressure on itself, which is why even historic ETF inflows move it slowly at a multi-trillion dollar size. Once that difference clicks, it stops being surprising that wallets full of Bitcoin profits keep rotating a slice into Pepeto.

Conclusion

With the latest stage sold out and the Tier-1 launch closing in at this pace, and the $250,000 conversation around the Bitcoin price settles one thing: the explosion is coming, and a coin already worth over a trillion dollars is not where the life changing multiples of that explosion will land. Depending on Bitcoin alone for giant returns can cost millions, because every year parked only in large caps is a year of missed early entries, the exact kind that built fortunes when Bitcoin itself still cost pennies.

For 2026, across the whole presale field, this one keeps standing out after deep study, the setup is strong, and no proof beats growing fast through a dead market. When the market is red, retail disappears, only smart money keeps buying, and smart money almost never picks wrong.

Presales carry one danger though: they punish waiting. Plenty of people see the potential, sit on it for a few days, and find the door closed. Tokens at this phase are limited, and after this stage sold out at this speed, the next could close just as fast, and the entry before listing day is the entire opportunity.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website



