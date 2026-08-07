CMP Ranks No. 393 in INSIDE Public Accounting’s 2026 IPA 500

Logan, UT, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMP, a certified public accounting and advisory firm serving privately held businesses and individuals nationwide, ranked No. 393 in INSIDE Public Accounting’s 2026 IPA 500. The ranking places CMP among the 400 largest accounting firms in the United States by net revenue.

CMP Partners Photo

INSIDE Public Accounting, also known as IPA, publishes the IPA 500 annually using information submitted through the IPA Practice Management Survey. The ranking identifies the 500 largest accounting firms in the United States by net revenue and provides insight into firm size, growth and operational trends across the accounting profession.

“CMP’s inclusion in the IPA Top 400 reflects the work of our employees and the trust our clients continue to place in the firm,” said Josh Liechty, CPA, CVA, tax partner at CMP. “As we continue to grow, our focus remains on providing the knowledge, resources and guidance clients need to address financial challenges and make informed decisions.”

CMP provides tax, accounting and advisory services to businesses and individuals across the United States. Its services include tax preparation and planning, financial statement audits and reviews, outsourced CFO services, bookkeeping, payroll, business valuations, estate and succession planning, retirement plan administration, cost segregation studies, research and development tax credit services and cryptocurrency tax support.

The No. 393 ranking represents another milestone in CMP’s continued growth and expansion. The firm continues to invest in its people, technology and professional capabilities to serve clients with increasingly complex tax, accounting and business needs.

Founded in 1977, CMP has grown from a regional accounting practice into a firm serving clients nationwide. CMP maintains offices in Layton, Logan and St. George, Utah, while supporting privately held businesses and individuals throughout the country.

“This recognition gives us an opportunity to thank the employees, clients and communities that have contributed to CMP’s growth,” Liechty said. “It also reinforces our commitment to building a firm capable of supporting clients wherever their businesses and opportunities take them.”

The complete 2026 IPA 500 rankings are available on the INSIDE Public Accounting website.

About CMP

Founded in 1977, CMP is a certified public accounting and advisory firm serving privately held businesses and individuals throughout the United States. CMP provides tax, accounting, audit, bookkeeping, payroll, outsourced CFO, business valuation, retirement plan administration and related advisory services. The firm has offices in Layton, Logan and St. George, Utah, and works with clients nationwide.

Learn more at CMP.cpa.

About the IPA 500

INSIDE Public Accounting’s IPA 500 is an annual ranking of the 500 largest accounting firms in the United States by net revenue. The rankings are based on information submitted through the IPA Practice Management Survey and are presented in five groupings: the IPA Top 100, Top 200, Top 300, Top 400 and Top 500.

About CMP - Certified Public Accountants

CMP is a leading CPA firm based in Utah, specializing in providing comprehensive financial solutions to a diverse range of privately held businesses. Committed to fostering a culture that prioritizes client and employee value, CMP offers a comprehensive suite of services including income tax preparation, outsourced CFO services, business valuations, financial audits and reviews, family business consulting, bookkeeping, payroll, proactive tax planning, retirement plan services, and cryptocurrency tax support. With its 3 locations in Utah, Layton, Logan City, and St. George City. CMP empowers clients to overcome financial challenges through industry-leading tools and resources.

Press Inquiries

Josh Liechty

cookmartincom [at] gmail.com

(801) 467-4450

https://cmp.cpa/



Layton:

1916 Layton Hills Parkway

Suite 210

Layton, UT 84041

(801) 467-4450

https://cmp.cpa/locations/layton/



Logan:

632 N Main St

Logan, UT 84321

(435) 750-5566

https://cmp.cpa/locations/logan/



St. George:

491 N Bluff St

Suite 206

St George, UT 84770

(435) 269-4540

https://cmp.cpa/locations/stgeorge/