6-K_GRAVITY_Second QUARTER 2026 RESULT and Business Update

 | Source: GRAVITY Co., Ltd. GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Seoul, Korea, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.


SECOND QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

•Total revenues were KRW 161,884 million (US$ 104,524 thousand), remaining flat from the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 (“QoQ”) and a 5.2% decrease from the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (“YoY”).

•Operating profit was KRW 27,582 million (US$ 17,810 thousand), representing a 10.5% decrease QoQ and a 40.2% increase YoY.

•Profit before income tax expense was KRW 32,470 million (US$ 20,966 thousand), representing a 15.3% decrease QoQ and a 73.6% increase YoY.

•Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 24,341 million (US$ 15,717 thousand), representing a 17.2% decrease QoQ and an 83.8% increase YoY.

REVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were KRW 29,660 million (US$ 19,151 thousand), representing a 14.5% increase QoQ from KRW 25,906 million and a 35.0% increase YoY from KRW 21,971 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and Ragnarok Online America Latina in Latin America. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Japan. The increase YoY was mainly due to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenue from Ragnarok Online America Latina in Latin America.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 128,611 million (US$ 83,040 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 3.2% decrease QoQ from KRW 132,800 million and a 10.7% decrease YoY from KRW 144,003 million. The decrease QoQ was resulted by decreased revenues from Ragnarok: The New World in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Ragnarok: Twilight in Southeast Asia and Ragnarok M: Classic in Southeast Asia. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenue from Ragnarok Origin Classic in Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia. The decrease YoY was mainly due to decreased revenues from Ragnarok M: Classic in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus and Ragnarok Origin. This decrease was partially offset by initial revenues from Ragnarok: The New World launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on January 15, 2026 and Ragnarok Origin Classic launched in Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia on March 26, 2026.

Other revenues were KRW 3,613 million (US$ 2,333 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 13.9% increase QoQ from KRW 3,172 million and a 24.2% decrease YoY from KRW 4,766 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 109,541 million (US$ 70,727 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 0.6% decrease QoQ from KRW 110,224 million and a 3.9% decrease YoY from KRW 114,006 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased salaries. The decrease YoY was primarily due to decreased commissions paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Classic in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia, and outsourcing fee.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 24,761 million (US$ 15,987 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026, representing an 18.9% increase QoQ from KRW 20,824 million and a 33.2% decrease YoY from KRW 37,064 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased research and development expenses and salariesThe decrease YoY was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, Ragnarok Online America Latina in Latin America, Nobunaga's Ambition: The Road to the World in Japan and Ragnarok: Back to Glory in Korea.

Profit Before Income Tax Expense

Profit before income tax expense was KRW 32,470 million (US$ 20,966 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 38,325 million for the first quarter of 2026 and profit before income tax expense
of KRW 18,706 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 24,341 million (US$ 15,717 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 29,394 million for the first quarter of 2026 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 13,245 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 649,231 million (US$ 419,189 thousand) as of June 30, 2026.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,548.78 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2026 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.


GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2 officially received an ISBN from Chinese government on July 23, 2026.

Ragnarok: Twilight Global, an Idle MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Twilight Global was officially launched in Europe and North, Central and South America on June 4, 2026.

Ragnarok: Rebirth, a 3D MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Rebirth was officially launched in Vietnam on July 9, 2026 and in Brazil on July 16, 2026.

Ragnarok: Rebirth Global, a 3D MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Rebirth Global was officially launched in North, Central and South America (except Brazil) on July 16, 2026.

Ragnarok: The New World, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok: The New World was officially launched in Southeast Asia (except Vietnam) on July 16, 2026, and is preparing for its launch in Global (except certain regions).

Ragnarok M: Classic, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok M: Classic was officially launched in Korea on July 16, 2026.

Ragnarok Origin Classic, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Origin Classic was officially launched in North, Central and South America on July 23, 2026.

Ragnarok Zero: Global, an MMORPG PC game

Ragnarok Zero: Global will be launched in Southeast Asia, Europe and Oceania on August 18, 2026, and plans to be launched in North and South America in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Ragnarok Online Plus, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Online Plus will be launched in Korea in the second half of 2026.

Ragnarok: Midgard Senki, a 2D MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok: Midgard Senki will be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second half of 2026, and is underway for its launch in Southeast Asia and Korea.

Ragnarok Adventures, a Vertical Idle MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok Adventures will be launched in Japan in the second half of 2026.

Ragnarok Online 3, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Online 3 is underway for its launch in China and Global within 2027.

Ragnarok Abyss, an MMOARPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Abyss will be launched in China in the first half of 2027, followed by launches in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia within 2027. Preparation for its launch in Korea is underway.

Other IP-based Games

Requiem M, an MMORPG Mobile game

Requiem M was officially launched in Korea on June 30, 2026.

Dragonica Landverse, an Action Adventure MMORPG Blockchain PC game

Dragonica Landverse was officially launched in Thailand on July 17, 2026.

Hashire HEBEREKE: EX, a Racing and Remake Console and PC game

Hashire HEBEREKE: EX will be launched in Global on September 3, 2026.

GALVATEIN: Adventure's Guild, a Simulation Console and PC game

GALVATEIN: Adventure's Guild will be launched in Global on September 22, 2026.

Jaleco Arcade Collection, a Retro Console and PC game

Jaleco Arcade Collection will be launched in Global in the fourth quarter of 2026.

LIGHT ODYSSEY, a Boss Rush Action and Soul-like Console and PC game

LIGHT ODYSSEY will be launched in Global in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Final Knight, an Action RPG Console and PC game

Final Knight will be launched in Global within 2027.

Expansion of Ragnarok IP-business

Ragnarok Monsters Magic Rush! animation, comprising 50 episodes, premiered on the Cartoon Network Korea TV channel on May 6, 2026, and was subsequently selected as one of the channel's Top 10 programs based on viewership after its premiere.

Our New Joint Ventures

Gravity Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries have completed the establishment of a joint venture in Indonesia, and plan to establish joint ventures in Thailand and two other countries. The Company aims to expand into new business areas by developing a global UGC(User Generated Content) platform and an HTML5 gaming platform, and launching an outsourcing business.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of the second quarter in 2026 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/updates. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------
Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:
Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Jimin Park
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800




GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

                                                
  As of
  31-Dec-25  30-Jun-26
  KRW  US$  KRW  US$
  (audited)  (unaudited)  (unaudited)  (unaudited)
Assets               
Current assets:               
Cash and cash equivalents  203,599     131,458     210,058     135,628  
Short-term financial instruments  415,034     267,975     439,173     283,561  
Accounts receivable, net  56,318     36,363     76,380     49,316  
Other receivables, net  2,904     1,875     1,175     759  
Prepaid expenses  13,766     8,888     24,578     15,869  
Other current financial assets  4,333     2,798     5,461     3,526  
Other current assets  2,559     1,652     2,087     1,348  
Total current assets  698,513     451,009     758,912     490,007  
Property and equipment, net  10,770     6,954     8,960     5,785  
Intangible assets, net  7,157     4,621     5,469     3,531  
Deferred tax assets  7,209     4,655     6,830     4,410  
Other non-current financial assets  3,812     2,461     4,075     2,631  
Other non-current assets  15,201     9,815     30,829     19,905  
Total assets  742,662     479,515     815,075     526,269  
Liabilities and Equity               
Current liabilities:               
Accounts payable  61,927     39,984     66,926     43,212  
Deferred revenue  21,501     13,883     21,651     13,979  
Withholdings  1,655     1,069     1,959     1,265  
Accrued expense  2,597     1,677     2,181     1,408  
Income tax payable  4,633     2,991     9,087     5,867  
Other current liabilities  3,718     2,401     3,598     2,323  
Total current liabilities  96,031     62,005     105,402     68,054  
Long-term account payables  623     402     623     402  
Long-term deferred revenue  410     265     1,859     1,200  
Deferred tax liabilities  1,736     1,121     1,736     1,121  
Other non-current liabilities  6,496     4,194     5,172     3,339  
Total liabilities  105,296     67,987     114,792     74,116  
Share capital  3,474     2,243     3,474     2,243  
Capital surplus  26,979     17,420     26,979     17,420  
Other components of equity  25,523     16,479     34,697     22,403  
Retained earnings  580,882     375,058     634,617     409,754  
Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company  636,858     411,200     699,767     451,820  
Non-controlling interest  508     328     516     333  
Total equity  637,366     411,528     700,283     452,153  
Total liabilities and equity  742,662     479,515     815,075     526,269  

* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,548.78 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2026 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.




GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)

                                                                  
   Three months ended Six months ended
  31-Mar-2630-Jun-2530-Jun-26 30-Jun-25 30-Jun-26
  (KRW) (KRW) (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (KRW) (US$)
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Revenues:                     
Online games  25,906  21,971  29,660  19,151  40,777  55,566  35,877
Mobile games  132,800  144,003  128,611  83,040  259,489  261,411  168,785
Other revenue  3,172  4,766  3,613  2,333  7,938  6,785  4,382
Total net revenue  161,878  170,740  161,884  104,524  308,204  323,762  209,044
Cost of revenue  110,224  114,006  109,541  70,727  201,464  219,765  141,896
Gross profit  51,654  56,734  52,343  33,797  106,740  103,997  67,148
Operating expenses:                     
Selling, general and administrative expenses  19,609  33,509  21,131  13,644  55,368  40,740  26,305
Research and development  1,133  3,291  2,951  1,905  6,722  4,084  2,637
Others, net  82    264    679    438    250    761    491  
Total operating expenses  20,824  37,064  24,761  15,987  62,340  45,585  29,433
Operating profit  30,830  19,670  27,582  17,810  44,400  58,412  37,715
Finance income(costs):                     
Finance income  9,871    2,651    5,875    3,793    13,368    15,746    10,167  
Finance costs  (2,376)   (3,615)   (987)   (637)   (10,612)   (3,363)   (2,171) 
Profit before income tax  38,325  18,706  32,470  20,966  47,156  70,795  45,711
Income tax expense  8,934  5,486  8,123  5,245  11,858  17,057  11,013
Profit for the year  29,391  13,220  24,347  15,721  35,298  53,738  34,698
Profit attributable to:                     
Non-controlling interest  (3)   (25)         15        
Owners of Parent company  29,394  13,245  24,341  15,717  35,283  53,735  34,696
Earnings per share                     
- Basic and diluted  4,230    1,906    3,503    2.26    5,077    7,733    4.99  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                     
- Basic and diluted  6,948,900    6,948,900    6,948,900    6,948,900    6,948,900    6,948,900    6,948,900  
Earnings per ADS                     
- Basic and diluted  4,230    1,906    3,503    2.26    5,077    7,733    4.99  
                      

* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,548.78 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2026 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
(1) Each ADS represents one common share.


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