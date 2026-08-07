6-K_GRAVITY_Second QUARTER 2026 RESULT and Business Update

Seoul, Korea, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.



SECOND QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

•Total revenues were KRW 161,884 million (US$ 104,524 thousand), remaining flat from the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 (“QoQ”) and a 5.2% decrease from the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (“YoY”).

•Operating profit was KRW 27,582 million (US$ 17,810 thousand), representing a 10.5% decrease QoQ and a 40.2% increase YoY.

•Profit before income tax expense was KRW 32,470 million (US$ 20,966 thousand), representing a 15.3% decrease QoQ and a 73.6% increase YoY.

•Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 24,341 million (US$ 15,717 thousand), representing a 17.2% decrease QoQ and an 83.8% increase YoY.

REVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were KRW 29,660 million (US$ 19,151 thousand), representing a 14.5% increase QoQ from KRW 25,906 million and a 35.0% increase YoY from KRW 21,971 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and Ragnarok Online America Latina in Latin America. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Japan. The increase YoY was mainly due to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenue from Ragnarok Online America Latina in Latin America.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 128,611 million (US$ 83,040 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 3.2% decrease QoQ from KRW 132,800 million and a 10.7% decrease YoY from KRW 144,003 million. The decrease QoQ was resulted by decreased revenues from Ragnarok: The New World in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Ragnarok: Twilight in Southeast Asia and Ragnarok M: Classic in Southeast Asia. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenue from Ragnarok Origin Classic in Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia. The decrease YoY was mainly due to decreased revenues from Ragnarok M: Classic in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus and Ragnarok Origin. This decrease was partially offset by initial revenues from Ragnarok: The New World launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on January 15, 2026 and Ragnarok Origin Classic launched in Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia on March 26, 2026.

Other revenues were KRW 3,613 million (US$ 2,333 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 13.9% increase QoQ from KRW 3,172 million and a 24.2% decrease YoY from KRW 4,766 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 109,541 million (US$ 70,727 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 0.6% decrease QoQ from KRW 110,224 million and a 3.9% decrease YoY from KRW 114,006 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased salaries. The decrease YoY was primarily due to decreased commissions paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Classic in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia, and outsourcing fee.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 24,761 million (US$ 15,987 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026, representing an 18.9% increase QoQ from KRW 20,824 million and a 33.2% decrease YoY from KRW 37,064 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased research and development expenses and salaries. The decrease YoY was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, Ragnarok Online America Latina in Latin America, Nobunaga's Ambition: The Road to the World in Japan and Ragnarok: Back to Glory in Korea.

Profit Before Income Tax Expense

Profit before income tax expense was KRW 32,470 million (US$ 20,966 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 38,325 million for the first quarter of 2026 and profit before income tax expense

of KRW 18,706 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 24,341 million (US$ 15,717 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 29,394 million for the first quarter of 2026 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 13,245 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 649,231 million (US$ 419,189 thousand) as of June 30, 2026.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,548.78 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2026 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.





GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

•Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2 officially received an ISBN from Chinese government on July 23, 2026.

•Ragnarok: Twilight Global, an Idle MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Twilight Global was officially launched in Europe and North, Central and South America on June 4, 2026.

•Ragnarok: Rebirth, a 3D MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Rebirth was officially launched in Vietnam on July 9, 2026 and in Brazil on July 16, 2026.

•Ragnarok: Rebirth Global, a 3D MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Rebirth Global was officially launched in North, Central and South America (except Brazil) on July 16, 2026.

•Ragnarok: The New World, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok: The New World was officially launched in Southeast Asia (except Vietnam) on July 16, 2026, and is preparing for its launch in Global (except certain regions).

•Ragnarok M: Classic, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok M: Classic was officially launched in Korea on July 16, 2026.

•Ragnarok Origin Classic, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Origin Classic was officially launched in North, Central and South America on July 23, 2026.

•Ragnarok Zero: Global, an MMORPG PC game

Ragnarok Zero: Global will be launched in Southeast Asia, Europe and Oceania on August 18, 2026, and plans to be launched in North and South America in the fourth quarter of 2026.

•Ragnarok Online Plus, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Online Plus will be launched in Korea in the second half of 2026.

•Ragnarok: Midgard Senki, a 2D MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok: Midgard Senki will be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second half of 2026, and is underway for its launch in Southeast Asia and Korea.

•Ragnarok Adventures, a Vertical Idle MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok Adventures will be launched in Japan in the second half of 2026.

•Ragnarok Online 3, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Online 3 is underway for its launch in China and Global within 2027.

•Ragnarok Abyss, an MMOARPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Abyss will be launched in China in the first half of 2027, followed by launches in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia within 2027. Preparation for its launch in Korea is underway.

Other IP-based Games

•Requiem M, an MMORPG Mobile game

Requiem M was officially launched in Korea on June 30, 2026.

•Dragonica Landverse, an Action Adventure MMORPG Blockchain PC game

Dragonica Landverse was officially launched in Thailand on July 17, 2026.

•Hashire HEBEREKE: EX, a Racing and Remake Console and PC game

Hashire HEBEREKE: EX will be launched in Global on September 3, 2026.

•GALVATEIN: Adventure's Guild, a Simulation Console and PC game

GALVATEIN: Adventure's Guild will be launched in Global on September 22, 2026.

•Jaleco Arcade Collection, a Retro Console and PC game

Jaleco Arcade Collection will be launched in Global in the fourth quarter of 2026.

•LIGHT ODYSSEY, a Boss Rush Action and Soul-like Console and PC game

LIGHT ODYSSEY will be launched in Global in the fourth quarter of 2026.

•Final Knight, an Action RPG Console and PC game

Final Knight will be launched in Global within 2027.

Expansion of Ragnarok IP-business

Ragnarok Monsters Magic Rush! animation, comprising 50 episodes, premiered on the Cartoon Network Korea TV channel on May 6, 2026, and was subsequently selected as one of the channel's Top 10 programs based on viewership after its premiere.

Our New Joint Ventures

Gravity Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries have completed the establishment of a joint venture in Indonesia, and plan to establish joint ventures in Thailand and two other countries. The Company aims to expand into new business areas by developing a global UGC(User Generated Content) platform and an HTML5 gaming platform, and launching an outsourcing business.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of the second quarter in 2026 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/updates. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Jimin Park

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800











GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

As of 31-Dec-25 30-Jun-26 KRW US$ KRW US$ (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 203,599 131,458 210,058 135,628 Short-term financial instruments 415,034 267,975 439,173 283,561 Accounts receivable, net 56,318 36,363 76,380 49,316 Other receivables, net 2,904 1,875 1,175 759 Prepaid expenses 13,766 8,888 24,578 15,869 Other current financial assets 4,333 2,798 5,461 3,526 Other current assets 2,559 1,652 2,087 1,348 Total current assets 698,513 451,009 758,912 490,007 Property and equipment, net 10,770 6,954 8,960 5,785 Intangible assets, net 7,157 4,621 5,469 3,531 Deferred tax assets 7,209 4,655 6,830 4,410 Other non-current financial assets 3,812 2,461 4,075 2,631 Other non-current assets 15,201 9,815 30,829 19,905 Total assets 742,662 479,515 815,075 526,269 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 61,927 39,984 66,926 43,212 Deferred revenue 21,501 13,883 21,651 13,979 Withholdings 1,655 1,069 1,959 1,265 Accrued expense 2,597 1,677 2,181 1,408 Income tax payable 4,633 2,991 9,087 5,867 Other current liabilities 3,718 2,401 3,598 2,323 Total current liabilities 96,031 62,005 105,402 68,054 Long-term account payables 623 402 623 402 Long-term deferred revenue 410 265 1,859 1,200 Deferred tax liabilities 1,736 1,121 1,736 1,121 Other non-current liabilities 6,496 4,194 5,172 3,339 Total liabilities 105,296 67,987 114,792 74,116 Share capital 3,474 2,243 3,474 2,243 Capital surplus 26,979 17,420 26,979 17,420 Other components of equity 25,523 16,479 34,697 22,403 Retained earnings 580,882 375,058 634,617 409,754 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company 636,858 411,200 699,767 451,820 Non-controlling interest 508 328 516 333 Total equity 637,366 411,528 700,283 452,153 Total liabilities and equity 742,662 479,515 815,075 526,269

* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,548.78 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2026 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.











GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)



Three months ended Six months ended 31-Mar-26 30-Jun-25 30-Jun-26 30-Jun-25 30-Jun-26 (KRW) (KRW) (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (KRW) (US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Online games 25,906 21,971 29,660 19,151 40,777 55,566 35,877 Mobile games 132,800 144,003 128,611 83,040 259,489 261,411 168,785 Other revenue 3,172 4,766 3,613 2,333 7,938 6,785 4,382 Total net revenue 161,878 170,740 161,884 104,524 308,204 323,762 209,044 Cost of revenue 110,224 114,006 109,541 70,727 201,464 219,765 141,896 Gross profit 51,654 56,734 52,343 33,797 106,740 103,997 67,148 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,609 33,509 21,131 13,644 55,368 40,740 26,305 Research and development 1,133 3,291 2,951 1,905 6,722 4,084 2,637 Others, net 82 264 679 438 250 761 491 Total operating expenses 20,824 37,064 24,761 15,987 62,340 45,585 29,433 Operating profit 30,830 19,670 27,582 17,810 44,400 58,412 37,715 Finance income(costs): Finance income 9,871 2,651 5,875 3,793 13,368 15,746 10,167 Finance costs (2,376) (3,615) (987) (637) (10,612) (3,363) (2,171) Profit before income tax 38,325 18,706 32,470 20,966 47,156 70,795 45,711 Income tax expense 8,934 5,486 8,123 5,245 11,858 17,057 11,013 Profit for the year 29,391 13,220 24,347 15,721 35,298 53,738 34,698 Profit attributable to: Non-controlling interest (3) (25) 6 4 15 3 2 Owners of Parent company 29,394 13,245 24,341 15,717 35,283 53,735 34,696 Earnings per share - Basic and diluted 4,230 1,906 3,503 2.26 5,077 7,733 4.99 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 Earnings per ADS - Basic and diluted 4,230 1,906 3,503 2.26 5,077 7,733 4.99

* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,548.78 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2026 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

(1) Each ADS represents one common share.