Essent Group Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

 | Source: Essent Group Essent Group

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 of $189.7 million or $2.08 per diluted share, compared to $195.3 million or $1.93 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2026.

“We are pleased with our second quarter 2026 financial results, which reflect strong profitability, continued growth in book value per share and the resilience of our operating model,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The consistent cash flow generation of our mortgage insurance business, combined with our strong capital position, allows us to take a balanced approach to capital management and to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights:

  • Mortgage new insurance written for the second quarter of 2026 was $14.1 billion, compared to $11.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026 and $12.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

  • Mortgage insurance in force as of June 30, 2026 was $249.7 billion, compared to $247.9 billion as of March 31, 2026 and $246.8 billion as of June 30, 2025.

  • Reinsurance net premiums written for the first half of 2026 were $248.8 million, compared to $30.6 million in the first half of 2025.

  • Net investment income for the first half of 2026 was $120.9 million, compared to $117.5 million in the first half of 2025.

  • Year-to-date through July 31, 2026, Essent repurchased 5.8 million common shares for $348 million.

Conference Call:

Essent management will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time today to discuss its results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://ir.essentgroup.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 888-330-2384 inside the U.S., or 240-789-2701 for international callers, using passcode 9824537 or by referencing Essent.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-770-2030 inside the U.S., or 647-362-9199 for international callers, passcode 9824537.

In addition to the information provided in the Company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent's website at http://ir.essentgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," “should,” “expect,” "plan," "anticipate," "believe," “estimate,” “predict,” or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers or the loss of a significant customer; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2026, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About the Company:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) offering private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and title insurance and settlement services to serve the housing finance industry. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com.

Source: Essent Group Ltd.

Media Contact

610.230.0556
media@essentgroup.com 

Investor Relations Contact
Philip Stefano
Vice President, Investor Relations
855-809-ESNT
ir@essentgroup.com 

   
   
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
   
   
Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Exhibit C Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data (Unaudited)
Exhibit D Year to Date Segment Results (Unaudited)
Exhibit E Historical Quarterly Segment Information (Unaudited)
Exhibit F Mortgage Insurance - Historical Quarterly Data
Exhibit G Mortgage Insurance - New Insurance Written
Exhibit H Mortgage Insurance - Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
Exhibit I Mortgage Insurance - Vintage Data
Exhibit J Mortgage Insurance - Outward Reinsurance Vintage Data
Exhibit K Mortgage Insurance - Geographic Data
Exhibit L Mortgage Insurance - Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
Exhibit M Mortgage Insurance - Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
Exhibit N U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
Exhibit O Reinsurance
Exhibit P Cash & Investments
Exhibit Q Book Value Per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends & Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


        
     Exhibit A
        
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2026   2025   2026   2025 
Revenues:       
Gross premiums written$342,398  $274,872  $773,630  $547,266 
Ceded premiums (35,113)  (33,384)  (71,676)  (67,507)
Net premiums written 307,285   241,488   701,954   479,759 
(Increase) decrease in unearned premiums (30,521)  7,321   (165,097)  14,898 
Net premiums earned 276,764   248,809   536,857   494,657 
Net investment income 61,612   59,289   120,867   117,499 
Realized investment gains (losses), net (111)  (129)  (258)  (310)
Income from other invested assets 19,385   4,466   29,564   11,874 
Other income 5,036   6,708   11,728   12,981 
Total revenues 362,686   319,143   698,758   636,701 
        
Losses and expenses:       
Provision for losses and LAE 48,961   17,055   97,177   48,342 
Other underwriting and operating expenses 75,258   62,765   148,241   133,889 
Interest expense 8,148   8,148   16,296   16,296 
Total losses and expenses 132,367   87,968   261,714   198,527 
        
Income before income taxes 230,319   231,175   437,044   438,174 
Income tax expense 40,605   35,836   75,531   67,402 
Net income$189,714  $195,339  $361,513  $370,772 
        
        
Earnings per share:       
Basic$2.09  $1.95  $3.92  $3.65 
Diluted 2.08   1.93   3.89   3.62 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic 90,740   100,037   92,271   101,451 
Diluted 91,389   101,059   92,972   102,495 
        
Net income$189,714  $195,339  $361,513  $370,772 
        
Other comprehensive income:       
Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments (2,726)  16,580   (38,677)  88,318 
Comprehensive income$186,988  $211,919  $322,836  $459,090 
        


 Exhibit B
    
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
    
 
 June 30, December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2026   2025 
Assets   
Investments   
Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value$5,414,809  $5,455,593 
Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value 623,886   648,492 
Total investments available for sale 6,038,695   6,104,085 
Other invested assets 441,852   382,513 
Total investments 6,480,547   6,486,598 
Cash 74,333   123,049 
Accrued investment income 48,306   47,371 
Accounts receivable 169,772   51,267 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 68,857   9,547 
Property, equipment and software, net 47,753   49,189 
Prepaid federal income tax 496,325   513,425 
Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 77,451   78,153 
Other assets 128,538   82,404 
Total assets$7,591,882  $7,441,003 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Liabilities   
Reserve for losses and LAE$518,799  $446,822 
Unearned premium reserve 256,827   91,730 
Net deferred tax liability 449,738   465,351 
Senior notes due 2029, net 495,972   495,301 
Other accrued liabilities 207,145   185,072 
Total liabilities 1,928,481   1,684,276 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Stockholders' Equity   
Common shares, $0.015 par value:   
Authorized - 233,333; issued and outstanding - 89,876 shares in 2026 and 95,456 shares in 2025 1,348   1,432 
Additional paid-in capital 298,724   649,895 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (190,662)  (151,985)
Retained earnings 5,553,991   5,257,385 
Total stockholders' equity 5,663,401   5,756,727 
    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,591,882  $7,441,003 
    
Return on average equity (1) 12.7%  12.1%
    
(1) The 2026 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2026 net income by average equity. The 2025 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2025 net income by average equity.


        Exhibit C
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data (Unaudited)
           
   2026   2025 
  June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
(In thousands, except per share amounts)          
Revenues:          
Net premiums earned $276,764  $260,093  $242,729  $246,332  $248,809 
Net investment income  61,612   59,255   59,223   59,795   59,289 
Realized investment gains (losses), net  (111)  (147)  (188)  (425)  (129)
Income from other invested assets  19,385   10,179   3,942   1,770   4,466 
Other income (1)  5,036   6,692   6,698   4,358   6,708 
Total revenues  362,686   336,072   312,404   311,830   319,143 
           
Losses and expenses:          
Provision for losses and LAE  48,961   48,216   56,073   44,922   17,055 
Other underwriting and operating expenses  75,258   72,983   63,653   59,498   62,765 
Interest expense  8,148   8,148   8,149   8,251   8,148 
Total losses and expenses  132,367   129,347   127,875   112,671   87,968 
           
Income before income taxes  230,319   206,725   184,529   199,159   231,175 
Income tax expense (2)  40,605   34,926   29,547   34,944   35,836 
Net income $189,714  $171,799  $154,982  $164,215  $195,339 
           
Earnings per share:          
Basic $2.09  $1.83  $1.62  $1.69  $1.95 
Diluted  2.08   1.82   1.60   1.67   1.93 
           
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic  90,740   93,818   95,772   97,400   100,037 
Diluted  91,389   94,572   96,664   98,519   101,059 
           
Book value per share $63.01  $61.20  $60.31  $58.86  $56.98 
Return on average equity (annualized)  13.4%  12.0%  10.8%  11.5%  13.8%
           
Senior debt & credit facility:          
Borrowings outstanding $500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000 
Undrawn committed capacity $500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000 
Weighted average interest rate (end of period)  6.25%  6.25%  6.25%  6.25%  6.25%
Debt-to-capital  8.11%  8.07%  7.99%  8.01%  8.10%
           
Cash and investments available for sale at the holding companies $1,108,667  $1,144,112  $1,268,579  $1,038,747  $995,032 
           
(1) Other income includes net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives associated with certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements, which for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, were ($323), $37, ($526), ($858) and ($29), respectively.
(2) Income tax expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 includes $3,954, $2,407, $366, $493, and $1,112, respectively, of discrete tax expense associated with realized and unrealized gains. Income tax expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 also include ($396) and ($828), respectively, of discrete tax benefits associated with prior year tax returns. Income tax expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025 also include ($1,067) and ($742), respectively, of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units.


            Exhibit D
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Year to Date Segment Results (Unaudited)
 
The following tables set forth comparative financial information for our two reportable business segments, Mortgage Insurance and Reinsurance, our Corporate & Other category and our consolidated results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (unaudited). Our Corporate & Other category is used to reconcile our reportable business segments to consolidated results and includes business activities associated with our title insurance operations, income and losses from holding company treasury operations, and general corporate operating expenses not attributable to our operating segments.
 
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(In thousands) Mortgage Insurance Reinsurance Corporate & Other Consolidated Mortgage Insurance Reinsurance Corporate & Other Consolidated
Revenues:                
Net premiums earned $431,325  $72,949  $32,583  $536,857  $438,386  $29,609  $26,662  $494,657 
Net investment income  86,322   10,758   23,787   120,867   86,466   10,056   20,977   117,499 
Realized investment gains (losses), net  (282)     24   (258)  (225)     (85)  (310)
Income from other invested assets  18,737      10,827   29,564   6,828      5,046   11,874 
Other income  3,139   3,316   5,273   11,728   3,162   4,862   4,957   12,981 
Total revenues  539,241   87,023   72,494   698,758   534,617   44,527   57,557   636,701 
                 
Losses and expenses:                
Provision for losses and LAE  67,011   28,652   1,514   97,177   46,043   39   2,260   48,342 
                 
Compensation and benefits  31,515   3,966   31,678   67,159   34,277   2,406   33,728   70,411 
Premium and other taxes  11,988   32   981   13,001   11,548   27   1,823   13,398 
Acquisition costs, net (3)  (15,148)  18,591      3,443   (13,200)  642      (12,558)
Other underwriting and operating expenses  21,529   1,967   41,142   64,638   20,134   1,768   40,736   62,638 
Net operating expenses before allocations  49,884   24,556   73,801   148,241   52,759   4,843   76,287   133,889 
Corporate expense allocations  19,628   1,204   (20,832)     21,783   473   (22,256)   
Operating expenses after allocations  69,512   25,760   52,969   148,241   74,542   5,316   54,031   133,889 
Interest expense        16,296   16,296         16,296   16,296 
Income (loss) before income taxes $402,718  $32,611  $1,715  $437,044  $414,032  $39,172  $(15,030) $438,174 
                 
Loss ratio (1)  15.5%  39.3%      10.5%  0.1%    
Expense ratio (2)  16.1%  35.3%      17.0%  18.0%    
Combined ratio  31.6%  74.6%      27.5%  18.1%    
                 
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
(3) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.


        Exhibit E
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information
(Unaudited)
           
  Mortgage Insurance
   2026   2025 
  June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
($ in thousands)          
Revenues:          
Net premiums earned $215,662  $215,663  $212,674  $215,683  $220,262 
Net investment income  43,965   42,357   43,627   44,265   43,676 
Realized investment gains (losses), net  (94)  (188)  (218)  (427)  (124)
Income (loss) from other invested assets  12,975   5,762   2,044   (605)  3,619 
Other income  1,396   1,743   1,149   800   1,614 
Total revenues  273,904   265,337   259,276   259,716   269,047 
           
Losses and expenses:          
Provision for losses and LAE  29,391   37,620   55,160   44,170   15,323 
           
Compensation and benefits  14,898   16,617   14,727   15,388   15,667 
Premium and other taxes  5,996   5,992   6,038   6,010   5,984 
Acquisition costs, net (3)  (7,770)  (7,378)  (7,234)  (7,057)  (6,770)
Other underwriting and operating expenses  10,695   10,834   11,523   9,735   9,744 
Net operating expenses before allocations  23,819   26,065   25,054   24,076   24,625 
Corporate expense allocations  8,086   11,542   9,213   7,081   8,979 
Operating expenses after allocations  31,905   37,607   34,267   31,157   33,604 
Income before income taxes $212,608  $190,110  $169,849  $184,389  $220,120 
           
Loss ratio (1)  13.6%  17.4%  25.9%  20.5%  7.0%
Expense ratio (2)  14.8%  17.4%  16.1%  14.4%  15.3%
Combined ratio  28.4%  34.8%  42.0%  34.9%  22.3%
           
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
(3) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.


     Exhibit E, continued
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information (Unaudited)
          
          
 Reinsurance
  2026   2025 
 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
($ in thousands)         
Revenues:         
Net premiums earned$43,639  $29,310  $14,696  $16,304  $13,875 
Net investment income 6,088   4,670   4,913   5,302   5,216 
Realized investment gains, net       6       
Other income 1,345   1,971   2,255   1,591   1,909 
Total revenues 51,072   35,951   21,870   23,197   21,000 
          
Losses and expenses:         
Provision for losses and LAE 18,723   9,929   206   65   36 
          
Compensation and benefits 1,781   2,185   961   1,180   1,126 
Premium and other taxes 14   18   17   8   16 
Acquisition costs, net (3) 11,849   6,742   763   487   285 
Other underwriting and operating expenses 987   980   996   890   959 
Net operating expenses before allocations 14,631   9,925   2,737   2,565   2,386 
Corporate expense allocations 653   551   516   502   263 
Operating expenses after allocations 15,284   10,476   3,253   3,067   2,649 
Income before income taxes$17,065  $15,546  $18,411  $20,065  $18,315 
          
Loss ratio (1) 42.9%  33.9%  1.4%  0.4%  0.3%
Expense ratio (2) 35.0%  35.7%  22.1%  18.8%  19.1%
Combined ratio 77.9%  69.6%  23.5%  19.2%  19.4%
          
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
(3) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.


     Exhibit E, continued
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information
(Unaudited)
          
 Corporate & Other
  2026   2025 
 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
($ in thousands)         
Revenues:         
Net premiums earned$17,463  $15,120  $15,359  $14,345  $14,672 
Net investment income 11,559   12,228   10,683   10,228   10,397 
Realized investment gains (losses), net (17)  41   24   2   (5)
Income from other invested assets 6,410   4,417   1,898   2,375   847 
Other income 2,295   2,978   3,294   1,967   3,185 
Total revenues 37,710   34,784   31,258   28,917   29,096 
          
Losses and expenses:         
Provision for losses and LAE 847   667   707   687   1,696 
          
Compensation and benefits 13,825   17,853   14,675   12,608   13,926 
Premium and other taxes 545   436   446   (88)  495 
Other underwriting and operating expenses 22,438   18,704   20,741   20,337   21,333 
Net operating expenses before allocations 36,808   36,993   35,862   32,857   35,754 
Corporate expense allocations (8,739)  (12,093)  (9,729)  (7,583)  (9,242)
Operating expenses after allocations 28,069   24,900   26,133   25,274   26,512 
Interest expense 8,148   8,148   8,149   8,251   8,148 
Income (loss) before income taxes$646  $1,069  $(3,731) $(5,295) $(7,260)


          
 Consolidated
  2026   2025 
 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
($ in thousands)         
Revenues:         
Net premiums earned$276,764  $260,093  $242,729  $246,332  $248,809 
Net investment income 61,612   59,255   59,223   59,795   59,289 
Realized investment gains (losses), net (111)  (147)  (188)  (425)  (129)
Income from other invested assets 19,385   10,179   3,942   1,770   4,466 
Other income 5,036   6,692   6,698   4,358   6,708 
Total revenues 362,686   336,072   312,404   311,830   319,143 
          
Losses and expenses:         
Provision for losses and LAE 48,961   48,216   56,073   44,922   17,055 
          
Compensation and benefits 30,504   36,655   30,363   29,176   30,719 
Premium and other taxes 6,555   6,446   6,501   5,930   6,495 
Acquisition costs, net (1) 4,079   (636)  (6,471)  (6,570)  (6,485)
Other underwriting and operating expenses 34,120   30,518   33,260   30,962   32,036 
Total other underwriting and operating expenses 75,258   72,983   63,653   59,498   62,765 
Interest expense 8,148   8,148   8,149   8,251   8,148 
Income before income taxes$230,319  $206,725  $184,529  $199,159  $231,175 
          
(1) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.


        Exhibit F
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Historical Quarterly Data
           
           
   2026   2025 
  June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
($ in thousands)          
New insurance written $14,144,104  $11,076,190  $11,840,227  $12,233,252  $12,544,731 
New risk written $3,822,560  $2,893,697  $3,030,169  $3,239,497  $3,357,820 
           
Average insurance in force $248,468,781  $247,838,392  $248,695,560  $247,821,046  $245,747,813 
Insurance in force (end of period) $249,720,234  $247,909,417  $248,356,397  $248,808,341  $246,797,619 
Gross risk in force (end of period) (1) $68,465,872  $67,916,263  $68,053,447  $68,262,577  $67,683,239 
Risk in force (end of period) $56,435,078  $56,271,605  $56,519,839  $56,940,929  $56,811,096 
Policies in force  801,140   801,394   807,230   812,856   812,182 
Weighted average coverage (2)  27.4%  27.4%  27.4%  27.4%  27.4%
Annual persistency  84.0%  84.7%  85.7%  86.0%  85.8%
           
Loans in default (count)  20,278   20,332   20,210   18,583   17,255 
Percentage of loans in default  2.53%  2.54%  2.50%  2.29%  2.12%
           
Base average premium rate (3)  0.40%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%
Single premium cancellation (4)  %  %  %  %  %
Gross average premium rate  0.40%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%
Ceded premiums  (0.05%)  (0.06%)  (0.07%)  (0.06%)  (0.05%)
Net average premium rate  0.35%  0.35%  0.34%  0.35%  0.36%
           
           
(1) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance.
(2) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force.
(3) Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period.
(4) Single premium cancellation is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.


        Exhibit G
            
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - New Insurance Written
            
            
NIW by Credit Score(1)
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)           
>=760$7,017,351 49.6% $6,274,130 50.0% $13,136,338 52.1% $11,016,229 49.0%
740-759 2,026,615 14.3   2,008,226 16.0   3,677,246 14.6   3,734,281 16.6 
720-739 1,756,882 12.5   1,598,919 12.8   3,009,684 11.9   2,898,918 12.8 
700-719 1,712,690 12.1   1,320,817 10.5   2,743,916 10.9   2,485,800 11.1 
680-699 917,145 6.5   731,994 5.8   1,484,923 5.9   1,306,651 5.8 
<=679 713,421 5.0   610,645 4.9   1,168,187 4.6   1,048,188 4.7 
Total$14,144,104 100.0% $12,544,731 100.0% $25,220,294 100.0% $22,490,067 100.0%
            
Weighted average credit score 751    753    754    752  
            
            
            
NIW by LTV
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)           
85.00% and below$1,169,164 8.3% $1,124,637 9.0% $2,386,870 9.5% $1,863,256 8.3%
85.01% to 90.00% 3,440,697 24.3   2,957,886 23.6   6,639,746 26.3   5,236,176 23.3 
90.01% to 95.00% 7,054,406 49.9   6,393,500 50.9   12,350,937 49.0   11,669,518 51.9 
95.01% and above 2,479,837 17.5   2,068,708 16.5   3,842,741 15.2   3,721,117 16.5 
Total$14,144,104 100.0% $12,544,731 100.0% $25,220,294 100.0% $22,490,067 100.0%
            
Weighted average LTV 93%   93%   93%   93% 
            
            
            
NIW by Product
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Single premium policies 1.6%  1.3%  1.6%  1.4%
Monthly premium policies 98.4   98.7   98.4   98.6 
  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
            
            
            
NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Purchase 87.4%  92.6%  80.8%  93.4%
Refinance 12.6   7.4   19.2   6.6 
  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
            
(1) Beginning in the three months ended June 30, 2026, a de minimis amount of NIW was submitted with a VantageScore credit score rather than a FICO credit score.


     Exhibit H
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
         
Portfolio by Credit Score(1)
Insurance in ForceJune 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)        
>=760$105,982,606 42.4% $104,715,580 42.2% $101,554,517 41.1%
740-759 42,848,263 17.2   42,906,709 17.3   43,146,312 17.5 
720-739 37,328,645 14.9   37,323,783 15.1   38,115,925 15.4 
700-719 32,515,464 13.1   32,210,355 13.0   32,789,773 13.3 
680-699 19,282,243 7.7   19,194,941 7.7   19,666,338 8.0 
<=679 11,763,013 4.7   11,558,049 4.7   11,524,754 4.7 
Total$249,720,234 100.0% $247,909,417 100.0% $246,797,619 100.0%
         
Weighted average credit score 747    747    746  
         
Risk in ForceJune 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)        
>=760$28,763,509 42.1% $28,401,453 41.9% $27,578,860 40.8%
740-759 11,895,196 17.4   11,899,312 17.5   11,989,491 17.7 
720-739 10,371,860 15.1   10,356,369 15.2   10,584,541 15.6 
700-719 9,068,601 13.2   8,977,150 13.2   9,136,075 13.5 
680-699 5,347,877 7.8   5,316,639 7.8   5,434,287 8.0 
<=679 3,018,829 4.4   2,965,340 4.4   2,959,985 4.4 
Total$68,465,872 100.0% $67,916,263 100.0% $67,683,239 100.0%
         
Portfolio by LTV
Insurance in ForceJune 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)        
85.00% and below$15,285,556 6.1% $14,976,850 6.0% $14,309,342 5.8%
85.01% to 90.00% 56,279,141 22.5   57,370,862 23.1   59,432,276 24.1 
90.01% to 95.00% 133,466,114 53.5   132,048,705 53.3   130,210,803 52.7 
95.01% and above 44,689,423 17.9   43,513,000 17.6   42,845,198 17.4 
Total$249,720,234 100.0% $247,909,417 100.0% $246,797,619 100.0%
         
Weighted average LTV 93%   93%   93% 
      
Risk in ForceJune 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)        
85.00% and below$1,788,794 2.6% $1,752,508 2.6% $1,689,437 2.5%
85.01% to 90.00% 13,776,656 20.1   14,061,350 20.7   14,653,527 21.7 
90.01% to 95.00% 39,355,100 57.5   38,936,750 57.3   38,402,295 56.7 
95.01% and above 13,545,322 19.8   13,165,655 19.4   12,937,980 19.1 
Total$68,465,872 100.0% $67,916,263 100.0% $67,683,239 100.0%
         
Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period
Insurance in ForceJune 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)        
FRM 30 years and higher$241,429,013 96.7% $240,268,121 96.9% $241,225,436 97.8%
FRM 20-25 years 1,733,836 0.6   1,631,244 0.7   1,024,884 0.4 
FRM 15 years 2,385,701 1.0   2,214,086 0.9   1,465,011 0.6 
ARM 5 years and higher 4,171,684 1.7   3,795,966 1.5   3,082,288 1.2 
Total$249,720,234 100.0% $247,909,417 100.0% $246,797,619 100.0%
         
(1) Beginning in the three months ended June 30, 2026, a de minimis amount of active policies were submitted with a VantageScore credit score rather than a FICO credit score.


           Exhibit I
              
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Vintage Data
June 30, 2026
              
              
     Insurance in Force   
YearOriginal
Insurance
Written
($ in thousands)		Remaining
Insurance
in Force
($ in thousands)		% Remaining of Original
Insurance		Number of Policies in ForceWeighted Average Coupon% Purchase>90% LTV>95% LTVCredit Score < 700Credit Score >= 760Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date) (1)Number of Loans in DefaultPercentage of Loans in Default
              
2010 - 2016$121,811,826$2,386,9752.0%13,1464.19%71.5%52.8%3.9%13.1%45.7%2.2%5684.32%
2017 43,858,322 2,169,3964.9 14,1184.37 88.9 78.3 30.7 23.8 33.7 2.8 7325.18 
2018 47,508,525 3,314,2927.0 19,8774.84 95.1 84.2 32.2 23.2 30.6 3.6 9804.93 
2019 63,569,183 7,377,17211.6 38,4014.28 91.1 81.5 29.8 20.4 32.9 3.4 1,4693.83 
2020 107,944,065 23,743,30822.0 101,0703.23 79.7 75.6 18.0 11.4 43.9 2.6 2,1872.16 
2021 84,218,250 37,012,23243.9 130,8433.11 93.6 75.3 19.5 13.8 39.7 6.4 3,5482.71 
2022 63,061,262 42,323,56367.1 126,3035.09 98.6 68.6 12.2 12.5 39.4 20.4 3,8883.08 
2023 47,666,852 31,851,54366.8 94,2796.56 98.9 74.2 20.0 11.3 37.7 25.0 3,3343.54 
2024 45,561,332 34,628,33376.0 96,4806.66 95.2 74.0 21.4 12.7 41.4 24.8 2,5412.63 
2025 46,563,546 40,156,85286.2 104,8806.54 87.2 65.6 15.8 10.5 49.4 16.9 9700.92 
2026 (through June 30) 25,220,294 24,756,56898.2 61,7436.16 80.6 64.2 15.5 10.6 51.6 5.5 610.10 
Total$696,983,457$249,720,23435.8 801,1405.32 91.4 71.3 17.9 12.4 42.4 6.8 20,2782.53 
              
(1) Incurred loss ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of case reserves and cumulative amount paid for claims by cumulative premiums earned, excluding the impact of any outward reinsurance. 


 Exhibit J
 Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries 
 Supplemental Information 
 Mortgage Insurance - Outward Reinsurance Vintage Data 
 June 30, 2026 


($ in thousands)                 
Insurance Linked Notes (1)              
              Earned Premiums Ceded  
Deal NameVintageRemaining
Insurance
in Force		Remaining
Risk
in Force		 Original
Reinsurance in Force		 Remaining
Reinsurance in Force		 Losses
Ceded
to Date		 Original
First Layer
Retention		Remaining
First Layer
Retention		 Quarter-to-DateYear-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
Radnor Re 2021-1Aug. 2020 - Mar. 2021$15,836,468$4,438,234 $557,911 $50,256 $ $278,956$275,536 $616$1,400 $17,741
Radnor Re 2021-2Apr. 2021 - Sep. 2021 22,156,669 6,327,178  439,407  161,600    279,415 268,364  2,316 4,706  144,071
Radnor Re 2022-1Oct. 2021 - Jul. 2022 22,499,218 6,295,041  237,868  113,796    303,761 284,970  2,522 5,088  113,795
Radnor Re 2023-1Aug. 2022 - Jun. 2023 22,822,493 6,296,006  281,462  181,895    281,463 264,081  2,667 5,349  181,895
Radnor Re 2024-1Jul. 2023 - Jul. 2024 21,827,253 6,054,012  363,366  192,982    256,495 251,896  2,173 4,558  142,806
Total $105,142,101$29,410,471 $1,880,014 $700,529 $ $1,400,090$1,344,847 $10,294$21,101 $600,308


                  
Excess of Loss Reinsurance (2)              
            Earned Premiums Ceded  
Deal NameVintageRemaining
Insurance
in Force		Remaining
Risk
in Force		 Original
Reinsurance in Force		 Remaining
Reinsurance in Force		 Losses
Ceded
to Date		 Original
First Layer
Retention		Remaining
First Layer
Retention		 Quarter-to-DateYear-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
(4)XOL 2019-1Jan. 2018 - Dec. 2018$$ $ $ $ $$ $$374 $
XOL 2020-1Jan. 2019 - Aug. 2019 4,244,203 1,130,161  55,102  29,152    215,605 209,852  249 495  
XOL 2022-1Oct. 2021 - Dec. 2022 51,203,122 14,212,909  141,992  128,222    507,114 457,603  1,447 2,934  123,641
XOL 2023-1Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023 28,813,310 8,021,276  36,627  31,375    366,270 350,226  373 778  30,168
XOL 2024-1Jan. 2024 - Dec. 2024 32,088,603 8,848,689  58,005  58,005    331,456 327,683  651 1,294  55,886
XOL 2025-1Jan. 2025 - Dec. 2025 40,096,727 10,640,673  80,821  80,821    343,234 343,234  725 1,443  77,857
Total $156,445,965$42,853,708 $372,547 $327,575 $ $1,763,679$1,688,598 $3,445$7,318 $287,552


                   
Quota Share Reinsurance (2)               
       Losses Ceded Ceding Commission Earned Premiums Ceded  
YearCeding PercentageRemaining Insurance in ForceRemaining Risk in Force Remaining Ceded Insurance in Force Remaining Ceded Risk in Force Quarter-to-DateYear-to-Date 

Quarter-to-Date		Year-to-Date 

Quarter-to-Date		Year-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
Sep. 2019 - Dec. 2020(5)$26,846,772$7,481,592 $5,596,026 $1,535,452 $(173)$(162) $1,683$3,475 $2,254$4,850 $97,777
Jan. 2022 - Dec. 202220% 42,279,365 11,681,382  8,455,873  2,336,276  1,665  3,765   1,538 3,126  4,357 9,236  175,182
Jan. 2023 - Dec. 202317.5% 28,733,450 8,001,630  5,028,354  1,400,285  1,517  4,120   1,054 2,164  3,730 8,664  114,066
Jan. 2024 - Dec. 202415% 34,428,127 9,477,713  5,164,219  1,421,657  1,888  3,358   1,105 2,260  4,264 8,217  117,854
Jan. 2025 - Dec. 202525% 40,122,328 10,647,726  10,030,582  2,661,931  1,996  3,832   1,766 3,599  5,263 10,490  183,604
Jan. 2026 - Dec. 202625% 24,731,866 6,588,355  6,182,966  1,647,089  255  255   676 835  1,506 1,800  105,627
Total $197,141,908$53,878,398 $40,458,020 $11,002,690 $7,148 $15,168  $7,822$15,459 $21,374$43,257 $794,110


(1) Reinsurance provided by unaffiliated special purpose insurers through the issuance of mortgage insurance-linked notes ("ILNs").
(2) Reinsurance provided by panels of reinsurers.
(3) Represents the reduction in Essent Guaranty, Inc.'s Minimum Required Assets based on our interpretation of the PMIERs.
(4) XOL 2019-1 terminated as of February 2026.
(5) Under QSR-2019, Essent Guaranty cedes 36% of premiums on singles policies and 18% on all other policies.


     Exhibit K
      
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Geographic Data
      
      
IIF by State
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
FL12.1% 12.0% 12.0%
CA11.9  12.1  12.3 
TX11.5  11.5  11.3 
AZ4.2  4.1  3.9 
GA3.9  3.9  3.8 
CO3.9  4.0  4.0 
WA3.4  3.4  3.4 
NC3.3  3.2  3.1 
MI2.6  2.6  2.6 
OH2.6  2.6  2.6 
All Others40.6  40.6  41.0 
Total100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
      
      
      
Gross RIF by State
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
FL12.4% 12.3% 12.2%
CA12.0  12.1  12.3 
TX11.7  11.7  11.5 
AZ4.3  4.2  4.0 
GA4.0  3.9  3.9 
CO3.9  3.9  4.0 
WA3.4  3.4  3.4 
NC3.3  3.2  3.1 
MI2.6  2.6  2.6 
UT2.6  2.6  2.6 
All Others39.8  40.1  40.4 
Total100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
      


        Exhibit L
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance
Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
           
Rollforward of Insured Loans in Default
  Three Months Ended
   2026   2025 
  June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Beginning default inventory  20,332   20,210   18,583   17,255   17,759 
Plus: new defaults (A)  9,846   11,100   11,245   10,357   8,810 
Less: cures  (9,559)  (10,708)  (9,357)  (8,713)  (9,078)
Less: claims paid  (316)  (239)  (235)  (296)  (215)
Less: rescissions and denials, net  (25)  (31)  (26)  (20)  (21)
Ending default inventory  20,278   20,332   20,210   18,583   17,255 
           
(A)New defaults remaining as of June 30, 2026  7,559   3,918   2,935   1,847   1,144 
Cure rate (1)  23%  65%  74%  82%  87%
           
Total amount paid for claims (in thousands) $17,283  $13,671  $13,171  $16,456  $9,007 
Average amount paid per claim (in thousands) $55  $57  $56  $56  $42 
Severity  85%  84%  80%  78%  67%
           
Rollforward of Reserve for Losses and LAE
  Three Months Ended
   2026   2025 
($ in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period $458,901  $429,610  $379,548  $345,952  $338,128 
Less: Reinsurance recoverables  61,591   56,120   47,957   41,966   40,351 
Net reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period  397,310   373,490   331,591   303,986   297,777 
Add provision for losses and LAE occurring in:          
Current period  58,393   62,792   67,865   62,349   45,119 
Prior years  (29,002)  (25,172)  (12,705)  (18,179)  (29,796)
Incurred losses and LAE during the period  29,391   37,620   55,160   44,170   15,323 
Deduct payments for losses and LAE occurring in:          
Current period  260   88   2,649   552   315 
Prior years  17,148   13,712   10,612   16,013   8,799 
Loss and LAE payments during the period  17,408   13,800   13,261   16,565   9,114 
Net reserve for losses and LAE at end of period  409,293   397,310   373,490   331,591   303,986 
Plus: Reinsurance recoverables  65,718   61,591   56,120   47,957   41,966 
Reserve for losses and LAE at end of period $475,011  $458,901  $429,610  $379,548  $345,952 
           
           
(1) The cure rate is calculated by dividing new defaults remaining as of the reporting date by the original number of new defaults reported in the quarterly period and subtracting that percentage from 100%.


      Exhibit M
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance
Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
        
  June 30, 2026
  Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of ReservesPercentage of ReservesDefaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)      
Missed Payments:      
Two payments 6,268 31%$34,0088%$495,2327%
Three payments 2,812 14  29,8357  237,12013 
Four to eleven payments 7,772 38  187,37043  684,88727 
Twelve or more payments 2,965 15  154,44235  252,84561 
Pending claims 461 2  33,2657  36,88890 
Total case reserves 20,278 100% 438,920100%$1,706,97226%
IBNR    32,919   
LAE    3,172   
Total reserves for losses and LAE   $475,011   
        
Average reserve per default:      
Case   $21.6   
Total   $23.4   
        
Default Rate2.53%     
3+ Month Default Rate 1.75%     
        
  December 31, 2025
  Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of ReservesPercentage of ReservesDefaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)      
Missed Payments:      
Two payments 6,892 34%$40,87610%$545,1987%
Three payments 3,002 15  32,4588  246,19413 
Four to eleven payments 7,261 36  163,08741  615,44926 
Twelve or more payments 2,742 13  139,03635  224,24862 
Pending claims 313 2  21,3606  23,79790 
Total case reserves 20,210 100% 396,817100%$1,654,88624%
IBNR    29,761   
LAE    3,032   
Total reserves for losses and LAE   $429,610   
        
Average reserve per default:      
Case   $19.6   
Total   $21.3   
        
Default Rate2.50%     
3+ Month Default Rate 1.65%     
        
  June 30, 2025
  Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of ReservesPercentage of ReservesDefaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)      
Missed Payments:      
Two payments 5,634 33%$29,5349%$436,7387%
Three payments 2,375 14  23,0287  189,93812 
Four to eleven payments 6,644 38  134,49742  561,05124 
Twelve or more payments 2,388 14  118,15437  190,18962 
Pending claims 214 1  14,1955  15,78990 
Total case reserves 17,255 100% 319,408100%$1,393,70523%
IBNR    23,956   
LAE    2,588   
Total reserves for losses and LAE   $345,952   
        
Average reserve per default:      
Case   $18.5   
Total   $20.0   
        
Default Rate2.12%     
3+ Month Default Rate 1.43%     


        Exhibit N
           
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
           
   2026   2025 
  June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
($ in thousands)         
Essent Guaranty, Inc:          
Statutory capital $3,678,202  $3,682,476  $3,572,887  $3,732,465  $3,714,146 
Net risk in force (1) $31,118,806  $31,785,517  $32,486,788  $33,367,706  $33,986,508 
           
Risk-to-capital ratio (2) 8.5:1 8.6:1 9.1:1 8.9:1 9.2:1
           
Essent Guaranty, Inc. PMIERs Data (3):          
Available Assets $3,599,092  $3,635,459  $3,520,454  $3,666,883  $3,654,460 
Minimum Required Assets  2,092,922   2,084,042   2,087,473   2,065,890   2,075,409 
PMIERs excess Available Assets $1,506,170  $1,551,417  $1,432,981  $1,600,993  $1,579,051 
PMIERs sufficiency ratio (4)  172%  174%  169%  177%  176%
           
(1) Net risk in force represents total risk in force, net of reinsurance ceded and net of exposures on policies for which loss reserves have been established.
(2) The risk-to-capital ratio is calculated as the ratio of net risk in force to statutory capital.
(3) Data is based on our interpretation of the PMIERs as of the dates indicated.
(4) PMIERs sufficiency ratio is calculated by dividing Available Assets by Minimum Required Assets.
 


        Exhibit O
           
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Reinsurance
           
   2026   2025 
($ in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
           
Net Premiums Written:          
Mortgage $13,700  $13,236  $15,117  $18,338  $13,181 
Non-mortgage  65,475   156,365   633   359   229 
Total $79,175  $169,601  $15,750  $18,697  $13,410 
           
Net Premiums Earned:          
Mortgage $12,716  $12,264  $14,063  $15,945  $13,646 
Non-mortgage  30,923   17,046   633   359   229 
Total $43,639  $29,310  $14,696  $16,304  $13,875 
           
Reserve for losses and LAE $27,739  $10,076  $359  $153  $88 
           
Mortgage Reinsurance Statistics:          
Reinsured risk in force $2,051,720  $2,084,380  $2,166,605  $2,184,981  $2,290,008 
Weighted average credit score  751   751   751   751   751 
Weighted average LTV  83%  83%  83%  83%  83%
           
Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Capital:          
Stockholder's equity (GAAP basis) $1,634,429  $1,660,416  $1,695,390  $1,722,135  $1,751,720 
           


      Exhibit P
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Cash & Investments
         
Cash & Investments by Asset Class
Asset Class June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent
U.S. Treasury securities $274,488  4.2% $369,712 5.6%
U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities  1,103,830  16.8   1,174,895 17.8 
Municipal debt securities  603,771  9.2   610,411 9.2 
Non-U.S. government securities  49,271  0.8   56,024 0.8 
Corporate debt securities  1,967,084  30.0   1,980,080 30.0 
Residential and commercial mortgage securities  462,142  7.1   464,105 7.0 
Asset-backed securities  954,223  14.6   800,366 12.1 
Money market funds  623,886  9.5   648,492 9.8 
Total investments available for sale $6,038,695  92.2% $6,104,085 92.3%
Other invested assets  441,852  6.7   382,513 5.8 
Cash  74,333  1.1   123,049 1.9 
Total cash and investments $6,554,880  100.0% $6,609,647 100.0%
         
Investments Available for Sale by Credit Rating
Rating (1) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent
Aaa $905,610  16.7% $846,230 15.5%
Aa1  1,636,582  30.2   1,799,508 32.9 
Aa2  347,853  6.4   300,026 5.5 
Aa3  324,831  6.0   319,848 5.9 
A1  510,764  9.5   545,918 10.0 
A2  530,561  9.8   511,146 9.4 
A3  481,679  8.9   494,434 9.1 
Baa1  254,449  4.7   244,424 4.5 
Baa2  214,466  4.0   208,247 3.8 
Baa3  140,522  2.6   122,596 2.2 
Below Baa3  67,492  1.2   63,216 1.2 
Total (2) $5,414,809  100.0% $5,455,593 100.0%
         
(1) Based on ratings issued by Moody's, if available. S&P or Fitch rating utilized if Moody's not available.  
(2) Excludes $623,886 and $648,492 of money market funds at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.  
         
Investments Available for Sale by Duration and Book Yield
Effective Duration June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent
< 1 Year $1,619,802  26.8% $1,549,327 25.4%
1 to < 2 Years  465,830  7.7   527,914 8.6 
2 to < 3 Years  483,881  8.0   532,211 8.7 
3 to < 4 Years  664,408  11.0   571,255 9.4 
4 to < 5 Years  499,657  8.3   536,135 8.8 
5 or more Years  2,305,117  38.2   2,387,243 39.1 
Total investments available for sale $6,038,695  100.0% $6,104,085 100.0%
         
Pre-tax investment yield (3) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended June 30, 2026    
Yield on cash and investments available for sale  3.99% 3.89%    
Return on other invested assets  18.85% 14.82%    
Aggregate yield on total cash and investments  4.89% 4.54%    
       
(3) Yield on cash and investments available for sale is calculated as the annualized gross investment income earned divided by the average amortized cost of cash and investments available for sale. Return on other invested assets is calculated as annualized income (loss) from other invested assets divided by the average balance of other invested assets. The aggregate yield is calculated as the sum of the numerators in the calculations described above divided by the sum of denominators in the calculations described above.


     Exhibit Q
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Book Value Per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends & Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 

Management believes Book Value Per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends provides investors with useful supplemental information because it reflects both changes in GAAP book value per share and cash dividends distributed to common shareholders. Management uses this measure as an additional indicator of per-share capital generation and capital return. Because dividends paid to common shareholders reduce GAAP book value per share, management believes this measure helps investors evaluate the combined effect of retained capital growth and capital distributed to shareholders during the period.

The following table sets forth the reconciliation of Book Value per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends to the most comparable GAAP amount as of June 30, 2026, as well as the 12-month growth in Book Value per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends in accordance with Regulation G.

     
(In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
     
Total Stockholders' Equity (Book Value) $5,663,401  $5,672,848
Total Common Shares Outstanding  89,876   99,556
Book Value per Share $63.01  $56.98
12-Month Growth in Book Value per Share  10.6%  
     
Book Value per Share $63.01  $56.98
Common Dividends Paid per Share 12-Months Ended June 30, 2026  1.32   
Book Value Per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends $64.33   
12-Month Growth in Book Value Per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends  12.9%  



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