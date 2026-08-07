Volt Funded Launches Globally with Evaluation Program Offering Up to 90% Profit Share

A new kind of prop firm where traders prove their skills risk-free, with no personal funds on the line, and earn up to 90% of the profits when they pass.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volt Funded today opened to new traders around the world. Learn more at voltfunded.com. The firm offers a new kind of prop trading: instead of risking their own savings, traders use a simulated account to prove their skills. Those who pass the challenge earn the chance to make real payouts, without their own money ever being on the line.

Starting out in trading can feel risky and out of reach. Many people worry about losing their savings before they ever learn how it works. Volt Funded was built to take that fear away, giving new traders a safe place to learn, clear rules to follow, and the chance to earn real money once they prove they can trade.

Trading Education and Evaluation

Volt Funded is on a mission to make trading something anyone can learn safely. The firm teaches a simple, step-by-step way to trade, with built-in limits that protect traders along the way. Its vision is a world where no one has to risk their own savings to find out if they can trade, a world where learning is safe and skill gets rewarded.

Start Safely: Rules That Protect Traders

At Volt Funded, trader safety comes first. The firm does not hand traders money and leave them to guess. It provides a clear plan from day one.

Traders always know their limits. Safe loss limits stop them from losing too much. Simple rules keep them on track. Clear goals show them exactly what to aim for.

Profit Sharing Model

Once traders show they can follow the rules, they earn a funded account with up to $100,000 to trade with. This is simulated capital, but the profits earned are real, and traders keep 90% of them.

There are no hidden fees, no surprise charges, and no timer rushing trades. Traders can take their time and trade the right way. If they become profitable, Volt Funded pays out every two weeks.

Every account also comes with a simple, reliable platform, low trading costs, and friendly support in many languages, so trading feels easy from the very first day.

Trader Feedback

Traders who have completed the challenge and reached a funded account have been sharing their experience directly, from working through the rules to receiving their first payout. See their stories on Instagram, or join the conversation on Discord.

Launch Promotion

To mark its global launch, Volt Funded is giving every new trader 30% off their first challenge with the code TRYVOLT. Those who pass receive their next challenge free.

A challenge is simply a short test that shows a trader can follow the rules. It is the easiest, lowest-cost way to begin. Traders can sign up at voltfunded.com/signup.

No one needs a fortune to start, only the willingness to learn the right way. For new traders, the journey begins with a single challenge.

About Volt Funded

Volt Funded is a global prop firm that helps people learn to trade safely and earn from it. Traders use a simulated account, so their own money is never at risk. After passing a simple challenge, they can earn a funded account of up to $100,000 in simulated capital, keep 90% of their profits, and get paid every two weeks, with no time limits and no hidden fees. Volt Funded runs on the widely used MetaTrader 5 platform, with multilingual support for traders everywhere.

For more information or to sign up, visit voltfunded.com/signup.

Topics: Forex Prop Firm | Prop Trading | Funded Trading Account | Prop Firm Challenge | No Time Limit Prop Firm | Learn to Trade | Trading for Beginners | Risk Management | Multilingual | Fintech | MetaTrader 5 | 90% Profit Share | Global Trading

Contact

Media Relations Team

social@voltfunded.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59942c24-9353-47e3-a89f-93a841259c7d