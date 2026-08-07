Dmitry Shubov Consulting Advisory: Extended U.S. Enterprise Sales Cycles Can Put Southeast Asian Startups Under Liquidity Pressure

CEBU CITY, Philippines, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dmitry Shubov Consulting today issued an advisory for Southeast Asian startups expanding into the U.S. enterprise market, warning that sales cycles often take longer than founders budget for and can strain cash flow before revenue starts coming in. The advisory points to Forrester’s The State Of Business Buying, 2026 report, which shows just how many people can get involved in a single B2B purchase. On average, 13 people inside the company and nine outside participants help shape the decision. Procurement is also showing up earlier in the process, with teams acting as decision-makers in 53% of buying cycles.



That matters because enterprise buyers are increasingly cautious. More than 60% now require some form of trial or pilot before moving forward with a purchase. For startups entering North America, that can mean a strong first reaction from the buyer — followed by a long stretch of legal review, security checks, procurement approvals, and executive sign-off.



“A lot of founders get excited when a U.S. buyer says yes to a meeting,” said Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting. “But that’s usually just the beginning. After that, there are security reviews, legal questions, procurement, and a lot of waiting. If you’re not planning for that, it can get stressful pretty quickly.”



To help founders prepare, Dmitry Shubov Consulting recommends three practical steps for scaling into North America:

Share compliance materials early. SOC 2 reports, privacy documentation, and security frameworks should be ready at the beginning of the sales process.

Set firm pilot deadlines. Trials should have clear success criteria and decision dates so they don’t turn into open-ended evaluations.

Plan for longer sales cycles. Financial forecasts should account for real procurement timelines rather than best-case close dates.



For international startups, the takeaway is simple: enterprise interest is not the same as enterprise revenue. Planning for the delay can help protect capital during expansion. Planning like this can take place with a consulting firm, which can walk you through the process and establish a roadmap. For more information about expanding into the U.S. market, reach out to Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting , our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

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