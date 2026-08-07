One More Child Names Dr. Kathy Pracht Executive Director of Family Support

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One More Child has named Dr. Kathy Pracht as its new Executive Director of Family Support, expanding the organization's leadership in prevention services designed to strengthen and empower families before children are removed from their homes and placed in foster care.

Family Support is one of One More Child's core ministries, providing practical assistance, counseling, parenting education, and community resources that help families overcome struggles before they become crises.

In this new role, Pracht will oversee the expansion of Family Support programs into new communities, build partnerships with churches, businesses and community organizations, secure new funding opportunities, and ensure families have access to life-changing resources that strengthen and preserve the family unit.

For the past three and a half years, Pracht served as One More Child’s Anti-Trafficking clinical director, where she advocated for survivors of human trafficking and strengthened the organization's clinical services. She prepared the organization for future behavioral health programs, and supported clinical expansion efforts in Ohio, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Before joining One More Child, Pracht served with multiple behavioral health organizations and helped shape child welfare and anti-trafficking initiatives at both the national and international levels. She also serves as a graduate faculty scholar at the University of Central Florida, where she mentors and prepares future counselors.

"Dr. Pracht has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving vulnerable children and families," said Stephen Robert, president and CEO of One More Child. "She combines exceptional leadership with deep compassion, and she understands that strengthening families today can change the trajectory of generations. Dr. Pracht is uniquely equipped to lead this ministry as we continue expanding our reach and helping more families flourish."

One More Child's Family Support ministry is designed to address the challenges families face before they reach a crisis point. Through a network of community partnerships, churches, and compassionate staff, the organization provides resources that help parents build stability, strengthen relationships, and create safe, nurturing environments for their children.

"I've seen firsthand the incredible difference One More Child makes by walking alongside families during some of life's most difficult moments," said Dr. Pracht. "Healthy families create stronger communities, and I'm honored to help expand this ministry so more parents and children receive the hope, encouragement and practical support they need to thrive."

About One More Child:

One More Child operates in 29 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, sex-trafficked children and vulnerable adults. In 2025, One More Child provided direct services to 271,193 children and individuals while impacting an additional 100,692 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 18.7 million meals nationally and globally. For more information, visit www.onemorechild.org.

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