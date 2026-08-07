WRAP Completes Training Foundation of WrapShield™ – WrapTactics™ Launches as the Operational Backbone of Non-Lethal Response

MIAMI, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“WRAP” or the “Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response (NLR) and public safety technology, today announced the commercial launch of WrapTactics™ Learning Management System (LMS), completing the training foundation layer of WrapShield™ and establishing the operational backbone for its non-lethal response architecture.

WrapShield™ is a six-tier human-centered response architecture – from initial threat detection and identification through non-lethal restraint, less-lethal force, and human-supervised lethal engagement. Every tier depends on the trained human in the loop and WrapTactics™ ensures that human operator is ready. This milestone completes the foundation upon which WRAP’s entire tiered response platform is built.

The commercial launch follows the ATF’s landmark 2026 classification of BolaWrap® 150 as an instrument of restraint – not a firearm nor a weapon. A regulatory determination that formally positions BolaWrap® 150 within the non-lethal tier of WRAP’s platform architecture. That classification unlocks direct purchasing channels, removes procurement barriers across non-law enforcement markets, and establishes that the accountability standard for instruments of restraint is training. WrapTactics™ was developed to answer that standard.

“The principle at the center of everything we build at WRAP is simple: life-and-death decisions require human judgment, and human judgment requires training,” said Scot Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of WRAP. “WrapTactics™ is not an add-on to our platform – it is the foundation on which our entire response architecture stands. The trained officer in the loop is only as reliable as their training. With WrapTactics™ now commercially launched, we have completed the foundation layer that makes WrapShield™ operationally credible at every tier – from the first moment of detection to the last decision a human makes in the field.”

WrapShield™: The Human-Centered Tiered Response Platform

WrapShield™ is WRAP’s six-tier human-centered tiered response platform – a unified architecture that structures the deployment of technology, training, and professional judgment from initial threat detection through every escalation threshold. The six tiers – DETECT, IDENTIFY/CLASSIFY, NOTIFY/DIRECT, NON-LETHAL, LESS-LETHAL, and LETHAL (human supervised) – are not structured as independent capabilities, rather integrated stages of a coherent operational framework, each requiring trained personnel to execute reliably and lawfully.

At the base of every tier sits the training and community infrastructure that makes the architecture operationally accountable. The platform includes:

BolaWrap® 150 – the non-lethal instrument of restraint at Tier 4 of the response architecture

WrapTactics™ Learning Management System

Digital certifications

Instructor-led certification programs

WrapReality™ immersive virtual reality training

Mobile learning

Enterprise auditing and compliance reporting

Policy and curriculum management

Future partner-delivered learning content



Together, these capabilities create the operational backbone of WrapShield™ – an integrated architecture designed so that technology and trained human judgment advance together, ensuring that every escalation decision is supported, documented, and defensible.

WrapTactics™: The Training Foundation of Human-Centered Response

The commercial launch of WrapTactics™ LMS completes WRAP’s training foundation – the layer upon which all six tiers of WrapShield™ depend. Without this foundation, even the most advanced technology in the stack is operationally unaccountable. With it, every officer, instructor, and agency that deploys BolaWrap® 150 or any component of WrapShield™ enters the field with a documented, credentialed, and continuously reinforced standard of operational readiness.

Delivered through Cornerstone’s FedRAMP-compliant enterprise learning platform, WrapTactics™ LMS provides secure digital learning, certification management, auditing, mobile learning, enterprise reporting, and third-party course delivery through Cornerstone’s partner ecosystem.

Rather than relying solely on traditional classroom instruction, law enforcement and public safety organizations can now reinforce training and learning continuously through high-frequency digital education, enabling personnel to maintain proficiency while reducing skills degradation over time – a critical requirement for any organization whose personnel are authorized to deploy instruments of restraint.

Three Tiers of Professional Development

WrapTactics™ LMS launches with three certification pathways that mirror the operational hierarchy of a trained response organization – from frontline operator to agency instructor to master trainer.

Level 3 – Master Trainer

Advanced certification for regional instructors and organizational training leaders.

Level 2 – Agency Instructor

Train-the-trainer certification enabling agencies to develop sustainable internal instructional capability.

Level 1 – Operator

Digital learning and certification for frontline personnel through high-frequency mobile instruction and continuous reinforcement.

Organizations may continue to select WRAP’s instructor-led certification programs as part of their WrapShield™ deployment. WrapTactics™ LMS enhances those programs by delivering foundational coursework, policy education, and knowledge-based learning digitally before agency personnel participate in instructor-led certification. This blended learning approach focuses classroom time on practical application, scenario-based instruction, constitutional decision-making, and operational methodologies – creating a more effective training experience while improving knowledge retention and maximizing the value of in-person instruction.

Driving Recurring Revenue Across a Multi-Tier Platform

WrapShield™ establishes a scalable recurring revenue model built on the logic of its tiered architecture: every customer that deploys BolaWrap® 150 within the non-lethal tier requires continuous training to remain operationally accountable. WrapTactics™ converts that operational requirement into a recurring subscription relationship.

The platform enables WRAP to maintain continuous engagement with customers through ongoing certification, curriculum updates, compliance reporting, immersive training, and digital learning – extending the customer relationship from the initial equipment purchase through the full lifecycle of deployment, and creating the recurring revenue profile of a technology platform company on-top of designated hardware manufacturing.

Expanding Into Adjacent Professional Safety Markets

The ATF’s classification of BolaWrap® 150 as an instrument of restraint – formally establishing its non-lethal status under federal law – removes the procurement barriers that previously confined WRAP’s market to traditional law enforcement channels. Instruments of restraint can now be purchased through direct channels, without the licensing requirements applicable to firearms, dramatically expanding the addressable market.

Combined with WrapTactics™ LMS, WrapShield™ Services enable WRAP to deliver market-specific digital training and certification to private security, healthcare, behavioral health, transportation, corrections, education, and other professional safety organizations requiring standardized, auditable training and continuous professional development.

Organizations can deploy role-specific curricula, maintain digital certification records, reinforce organizational policies, and document continuing education through a centralized enterprise platform accessible from desktop and mobile devices.

Building the Future of WrapShield™

The completion of the WrapTactics™ training foundation establishes the next phase of WrapShield™’s evolution. WRAP expects to continue expanding the platform with additional digital certifications, immersive training content, partner-developed coursework, advanced analytics, AI-assisted training assessment, and new subscription services that further strengthen customer engagement, operational readiness, and recurring revenue – including expanding the platform’s footprint into federal, defense, and international markets where the demand for standardized, accountable non-lethal response frameworks is a strategic priority.

“WrapShield™ is not a collection of products,” Cohen added. “It is a human-centered response architecture – built on the belief that technology and trained judgment must advance together in a structured operational paradigm. With WrapTactics™ completing the training foundation, every tier of WrapShield™ is now operationally backed by a credentialed, accountable standard of readiness. This is what it means to build a defense-grade platform from the ground up – and it positions WRAP as the defining company in human-centered non-lethal response for law enforcement, defense, and every organization that depends on trained people making better decisions under pressure.”

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in human-centered public safety technology. The Company develops WrapShield™, a six-tier tiered response platform that combines non-lethal technology, digital learning, certification, and professional services into a unified recurring subscription offering. Powered by the BolaWrap® 150, WrapTactics™, WrapReality™, and an expanding portfolio of platform capabilities, WRAP is building the operational infrastructure for human-centered, accountable response – For Humans, By Humans. For more information visit: www.wrap.com.

Trademark Information

WRAP, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Non-Lethal Response™, Wrap Reality™, and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the completion, capabilities, performance, timing, and commercial readiness of the Wraptor MX platform and the DFR-X system; development of the WrapShield™ platform; the structure, timing, and outcomes of the Early Adopter Program, including whether selected agencies place orders or generate revenue; the anticipated size, growth, and addressable opportunity of the non-lethal, public-safety and private security markets; and the expected effects of ATF Ruling 2026-2. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to WRAP’s ability to complete product development and achieve commercial readiness on expected timelines, the difference between a prototype and a commercially available product, the possibility that Early Adopter Program participation does not result in purchases, competition, supply-chain and manufacturing constraints, and changes in law, regulation, or agency policy. ATF Ruling 2026-2 addresses the classification of the BolaWrap® 150 only, and no assurance can be given that any similar classification will apply to Wraptor MX, the DFR-X system, or any other product. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors including other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. WRAP assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

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