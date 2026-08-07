Treace Medical Concepts Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related deformities, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Recent Highlights

Generated revenue of $45.4 million in the second quarter 2026 compared to $47.4 million in the same period in 2025.

Reported second quarter 2026 net loss of $(15.9) million and adjusted EBITDA of $(3.5) million in the second quarter 2026.

Reduced year-to-date cash usage by 57% or $3.6 million when compared to the same period in 2025. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $45.6 million as of June 30, 2026.

Initiated limited market release of SuperBite™ Compression Screw System and completed the first surgical case with HyperPlate™ XM Dynamic Compression Locking Implant System.

Increased adoption of expanded bunion portfolio with approximately 40% of Lapiplasty® surgeon users incorporating one or more of its three new bunion systems launched in the third quarter 2025 from 35% in the first quarter of 2026.





“We are pleased with our second quarter results which were driven by accelerating year-over-year case volumes and market share gains resulting from increasing surgeon adoption of our comprehensive bunion portfolio as well as our expanding line of new technologies – now providing us access to a broader range of procedures throughout the foot & ankle,” said John T. Treace, CEO and Chairman of Treace Medical. “We continue to focus on investing in growth initiatives to leverage our expanded portfolio, while driving profitability, positioning us for stronger growth in the second half of the year.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $45.4 million, representing a decrease of 4% compared to $47.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, and a sequential improvement in year-over-year growth rate.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2026 was $35.6 million compared to $37.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. Gross margin was 78.5% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 79.7% in the second quarter of 2025.

Total operating expenses decreased 8% to $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 and decreased by $4.2 million compared to total operating expenses of $54.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by targeted expense reduction initiatives across the organization.

Second quarter 2026 net loss was $(15.9) million, or $(0.24) per share, compared to $(17.4) million, or $(0.28) per share, for the same period in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $(3.5) million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $(3.6) million for the same period in 2025. The financial tables and description below provide additional information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information.

Year-to-date cash usage was reduced by 57% or $3.6 million when compared to the same period in 2025. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $45.6 million as of June 30, 2026. The Company’s existing credit facility provides an additional $115 million of liquidity subject to certain conditions.

2026 Financial Outlook

The Company is raising its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to be in the range of $204 million to $212 million, representing a decline of 4% to 0% compared to full-year 2025. This compares to previous revenue guidance of $202 million to $212 million.

The Company is updating its expectation of a loss in Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.0 million to $5.0 million for full year 2026, as compared to previous guidance of a loss in the range of $4.0 million to $6.0 million. The Company reported a loss of $3.9 million in the full-year 2025.*

The Company reiterates its expectation for a reduction in cash usage of approximately 50% for full-year 2026 as compared to the full year 2025.

The Company’s full-year 2026 guidance assumes continued case volume growth and improving year-over-year growth rates for the second half of the year as headwinds are annualized.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Treace will host a conference call today, August 7, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering . The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.treace.com . The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release presents Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net loss before depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, interest expense, taxes, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs, customer credit loss, litigation costs, and debt extinguishment loss. Non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA are presented in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s operating performance and trends, as well as for making planning decisions. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in the Company’s business that may otherwise be masked by the effect of the income and expenses and other items that it excludes in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, the Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by the Company’s management in their financial and operational decision-making. The Company also presents this non-GAAP financial measure because it believes investors, analysts and rating agencies consider it to be a useful metric in measuring the Company’s performance against other companies and its ability to meet its debt service obligations.

There are limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may exclude significant income and expenses required by GAAP to be recognized in the Company’s financial statements, and may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is presented below.

*A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements made during the Company’s earnings call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s: 2026 full-year guidance; anticipated liquidity; 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance; expected 2026 cash usage decrease; anticipated return to stronger growth in the second half of the year; anticipated continued case volume growth; expected increase in product adoptions, portfolio utilization and market share; continued execution of commercial and other strategic initiatives; ability to effectively respond to and mitigate the impact of challenges in the current market environment, including in response to increased competition, evolving surgeon and patient preferences for minimally invasive bunion solutions, changes in tariffs and trade policies, protracted government shutdowns, and lower patient demand for elective bunion surgery due to macroeconomic uncertainty and soft consumer sentiment; anticipated future product launches and the timing of such product launches; ability to increase procedure volumes, expand surgeon relationships and utilization rate, and increase procedure penetration and market share; ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights, including through its patent infringement and unfair competition suits; success in defending against securities class actions and infringement of its intellectual property by third parties, including its competitors; expected seasonality; ability to leverage investments in its commercial organization and control costs in its organizational structure; anticipated expansion of clinical evidence; the amount and timing of orders for our products from stocking distributors and other customers; and anticipated pace of growth in the foot and ankle market. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Treace’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of their date and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise. The Company’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 are not necessarily indicative of its operating results for any future periods.

Internet Posting of Information

Treace routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.treace.com . The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Treace website regularly for important information about Treace.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of being the recognized leader in the surgical treatment of bunions and related deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty®3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of surgeons and bunion patients, Treace offers its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities, two systems for minimally invasive osteotomy procedures, namely the Nanoplasty® 3D Minimally Invasive Bunion Correction System and the Percuplasty® Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction System, and the SpeedMTP® MTP Fusion System. Treace continues to expand its footprint in the marketplace by extending its SpeedPlate® rapid compression implant platform to new applications, providing surgeons with advanced digital solutions with its IntelliGuide® patient specific, pre-op planning and cut guide technology, and offering SuperBite™ fully-threaded compression screws for use in fusions throughout the foot. For more information, please visit www.treace.com .

To learn more about Treace, connect with us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

Contacts:

Treace Medical Concepts

Mark L. Hair

Chief Financial Officer

mhair@treace.net

(904) 373-5940

Investors:

Gilmartin Group

Philip Trip Taylor

IR@treace.net

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue $ 45,376 $ 47,387 $ 92,574 $ 99,957 Cost of goods sold 9,769 9,635 19,560 20,312 Gross profit 35,607 37,752 73,014 79,645 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 30,940 33,084 64,715 69,206 Research and development 4,376 5,498 8,998 11,060 General and administrative 15,249 16,144 31,426 31,935 Total operating expenses 50,565 54,726 105,139 112,201 Loss from operations (14,958 ) (16,974 ) (32,125 ) (32,556 ) Interest income 445 775 946 1,616 Interest expense (1,562 ) (1,321 ) (3,132 ) (2,632 ) Other income, net 202 122 477 252 Other non-operating income (expense), net (915 ) (424 ) (1,709 ) (764 ) Net loss $ (15,873 ) $ (17,398 ) $ (33,834 ) $ (33,320 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (26 ) (7 ) (124 ) (47 ) Comprehensive loss $ (15,899 ) $ (17,405 ) $ (33,958 ) $ (33,367 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.53 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 65,049,844 63,006,891 64,822,526 62,843,337





Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.

Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



June 30,

December 31,

2026

2025

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,610 $ 10,708 Marketable securities, short-term 33,009 37,659 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,597 and $1,824 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 28,732 42,155 Inventories 39,542 36,031 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,561 5,501 Total current assets 120,454 132,054 Property and equipment, net 32,496 29,752 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,850 and $2,375 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 6,650 7,125 Goodwill 12,815 12,815 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,139 7,614 Other non-current assets, net of allowance for credit losses of $35 and $69 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1,501 1,221 Total assets $ 181,055 $ 190,581 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 16,061 $ 6,726 Accrued liabilities 6,281 5,784 Accrued commissions 6,740 9,365 Accrued compensation 8,087 6,331 Other liabilities 4,327 2,429 Total current liabilities 41,496 30,635 Long-term debt, net 56,042 55,583 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 13,091 13,982 Other long-term liabilities 2,689 3,049 Total liabilities 113,318 103,249 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 0 shares issued as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 65,236,297 and 64,029,378 shares issued as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 65 64 Additional paid-in capital 351,966 337,371 Accumulated deficit (282,826 ) (248,992 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (52 ) 72 Treasury stock, at cost; 259,673 and 165,513 shares as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (1,416 ) (1,183 ) Total stockholders’ equity 67,737 87,332 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 181,055 $ 190,581





Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (33,834 ) $ (33,320 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 2,787 5,037 Provision for allowance for credit losses 243 581 Share-based compensation expense 14,497 18,270 Non-cash lease expense 1,103 1,133 Amortization of debt issuance costs 505 148 Amortization (accretion) of premium (discount) on marketable securities, net 11 (114 ) Other, net 1,383 219 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts receivable 13,180 9,985 Inventory (3,511 ) (3,142 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,060 ) 84 Other non-current assets (320 ) (365 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,683 ) (1,553 ) Accounts payable 9,335 9,437 Accrued liabilities (372 ) (5,309 ) Other, net 278 57 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,542 1,148 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities (18,669 ) (30,249 ) Sales and maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities 23,184 33,408 Purchases of property and equipment (5,263 ) (8,310 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (748 ) (5,151 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from insurance premium financing 983 983 Debt issuance costs (6 ) — Payments on insurance premium financing (735 ) (98 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 99 235 Taxes from withheld shares (233 ) (415 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 108 705 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,902 (3,298 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,708 11,350 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 12,610 $ 8,052 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 2,193 $ 2,495 Noncash investing activities Unrealized (gains) losses, net on marketable securities $ 124 $ 47 Noncash financing activities Legal cost financing $ 1,176 $ 228



