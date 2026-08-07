Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 29 0416 - RIKB 42 0217

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 29 0416RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 08/12/202608/12/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,6905,470
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.423/7.97078.326/6.800
Total Number of Bids Received 2218
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,0906,170
Total Number of Successful Bids 1914
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1914
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.423/7.97078.326/6.800
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.580/7.90078.675/6.760
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.423/7.97078.326/6.800
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.486/7.94078.450/6.780
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.580/7.90078.675/6.760
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.377/7.99078.170/6.820
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.466/7.95078.425/6.790
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.251.13

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