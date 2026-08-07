|Series
|RIKB 29 0416
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|08/12/2026
|08/12/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,690
|5,470
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.423
|/
|7.970
|78.326
|/
|6.800
|Total Number of Bids Received
|22
|18
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|7,090
|6,170
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|19
|14
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|19
|14
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.423
|/
|7.970
|78.326
|/
|6.800
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.580
|/
|7.900
|78.675
|/
|6.760
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.423
|/
|7.970
|78.326
|/
|6.800
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.486
|/
|7.940
|78.450
|/
|6.780
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.580
|/
|7.900
|78.675
|/
|6.760
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.377
|/
|7.990
|78.170
|/
|6.820
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.466
|/
|7.950
|78.425
|/
|6.790
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.25
|1.13
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 29 0416 - RIKB 42 0217
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Recommended Reading
-
August 05, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKB 29 0416RIKB 42 0217ISINIS0000039121IS0000033884Maturity Date04/16/202902/17/2042Auction Date08/07/202608/07/2026Settlement Date08/12/202608/12/202610% addition08/11/202608/11/2026 Buyback...Read More
-
July 21, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 17. July, at the price of...Read More