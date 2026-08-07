Skull Ridge Gold Announces AGM Results and Strengthens Board with Appointments of Sean A. Kingsley and David Beek

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skull Ridge Gold Corp. (CSE: SKUL) (the “Company” or “Skull Ridge”) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on July 22, 2026 (the “Meeting”), at which shareholders approved all matters presented, including the election of Sean A. Kingsley and David Beek to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Sean A. Kingsley is a seasoned entrepreneur and capital-markets strategist with more than 18 years of specialized experience financing and advancing resource companies. He brings extensive experience in corporate development, strategic marketing and investor relations and currently serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Gold Hunter Resources. Mr. Kingsley also brings valuable experience in Central Newfoundland, an area of particular importance to Skull Ridge as the Company advances its Skull Island Gold-Silver Project.

David Beek is a mining technology and logistics executive with more than 35 years of international industry experience. He is a Founder and Director of Rados International Technologies, a mining technology company specializing in advanced ore-sorting and digitization solutions. His technical experience includes mine development, processing optimization, bulk materials handling, X-ray-based ore sorting, real-time grade control and technology-led life-of-mine improvement strategies. Mr. Beek also previously served as Chief Executive Officer of African Rail Company, a specialized rail operator supporting fuel and chemical supply chains across Southern Africa, providing him with extensive experience in infrastructure, logistics, regulatory engagement and large-scale industrial operations. Through Rados, he has worked with major mining companies including Anglo American, Vale and Glencore.

“We are very pleased to welcome Sean and David to the Board,” said Karim Rayani, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Skull Ridge Gold. “With these appointments, we have significantly strengthened our team with complementary capital markets, technical and operational expertise. Sean’s experience in Central Newfoundland will be particularly valuable as we advance the Skull Island Gold-Silver Project, while David brings more than 35 years of international mining, technology and operational experience. Through Rados International Technologies, David has worked with major mining companies, including Anglo American, Vale and Glencore, and his expertise in advanced ore-sorting, digitization and operational optimization adds significant technical and operational expertise to our Board. Together, Sean and David enhance our ability to execute on the Company’s strategic objectives and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

The Company thanks its shareholders for their continued support and looks forward to advancing its exploration and corporate initiatives with a strengthened Board.

For further information, please contact:

Karim Rayani

Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Skull Ridge Gold Corp.

Tel: +1.604.716.0551 k@r7.capital

About Skull Ridge Gold Corp.

Skull Ridge Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company’s flagship asset is the Skull Island Gold-Silver Project (formerly the Heritage Gold-Silver Project), located on the Burin Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The district-scale project comprises approximately 145 km² of contiguous mineral claims and is underlain by Neoproterozoic volcanic rocks of the Avalonian Epithermal Belt. The project hosts the Point May Epithermal System, a 4.5 km by 5.2 km mineralized system containing numerous gold-silver zones, prospects and exploration targets. The Avalonian Epithermal Belt also hosts the past-producing Hope Brook Gold Mine, highlighting the broader mineral potential of the region.

Supported by an experienced management team and strengthened Board of Directors, Skull Ridge is focused on advancing the project through systematic exploration, disciplined capital allocation and strategic growth initiatives.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.