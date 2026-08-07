Compass Lexecon Ranked Top Economic Consulting Firm on Lexology Index Competition 2026 List

FTI Consulting, Compass Lexecon Professionals Lead List of Globally Recognized Competition Economists and Expert Witnesses
- Compass Lexecon Ranks as Top Economic Consulting Firm in Lexology Index: Competition 2026 Report With 65 Competition Economists and Future Leaders Recognized Globally
- Twelve Compass Lexecon Professionals Named Global Elite Thought Leaders, Placing Them Among Top 5% of Practitioners Ranked
- Nine Additional FTI Consulting Professionals Recognized, Bringing Total Firm Honorees to 74
WASHINGTON, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that professionals from its Compass Lexecon subsidiary topped the Lexology Index: Competition 2026 list for global economic consulting firms, with 65 professionals named. In addition, nine FTI Consulting professionals were named to the list.
The following Compass Lexecon experts were also recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders, a distinction reserved for professionals considered to be in the top 5% of Lexology Index practitioners: B. Douglas Bernheim, Dennis Carlton, Fernando Coloma Ríos, Justin Coombs, Lorenzo Coppi, Neil Dryden, Thilo Klein, Christopher Milde, Jorge Padilla, Alejandro Requejo, David Sevy and Elena Zoido.
The following Compass Lexecon professionals were named to the Competition 2026 list:
Competition Economists
- Jonathan Arnold, Senior Consultant – Chicago
- Gustavo Bamberger, Executive Vice President – Chicago
- B. Douglas Bernheim, Senior Consultant – Bay Area
- Peter Bönisch, Vice President – Berlin
- Jonathan Bowater, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Luis Cabral, Senior Consultant – New York
- Martina Caldana, Senior Vice President and Member of International Executive Committee – Rome, Milan, Brussels and London
- Dennis Carlton, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C. and Chicago
- Georg Clemens, Senior Economist – Düsseldorf
- Mary Coleman, Senior Managing Director and Head of U.S. Antitrust practice – Boston
- Fernando Coloma Ríos, Senior Vice President – Santiago
- Justin Coombs, Executive Vice President and Head of International Executive Committee – London and Singapore
- Lorenzo Coppi, Senior Managing Director and Member of International Board – London, Milan, Brussels and Rome
- Neil Dryden, Senior Managing Director and Member of International Board – London and Brussels
- Kenneth Elzinga, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.
- Roman Fischer, Senior Vice President – Brussels
- Antón García, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- Linda Gratz, Vice President – Berlin and Düsseldorf
- Urs Haegler, Senior Consultant – London
- Guillermo Israilevich, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Jeremiah Juts, Senior Vice President – Paris
- Ciara Kalmus, Senior Vice President – London
- Thilo Klein, Executive Vice President and Member of International Board – London, Berlin and Düsseldorf
- Patricia Lorenzo, Senior Vice President and Member of International Executive Committee – Madrid
- Nicola Mazzarotto, Executive Vice President – London
- Valérie Meunier, Senior Vice President – Paris
- Christopher Milde, Senior Vice President – Berlin
- Boaz Moselle, Executive Vice President and Member of International Board – London
- Lau Nilausen, Senior Vice President – London
- Carlos Noton, Senior Consultant – Santiago
- Jorge Padilla, Chair of International Board – Madrid, London and Brussels
- Soledad Pereiras, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- Matthias Pflanz, Senior Consultant – London
- Michele Polo, Academic Affiliate – Milan
- Peter Reiss, Senior Consultant – Los Angeles
- Alejandro Requejo, Executive Vice President – Madrid
- Paul Reynolds, Senior Consultant – London and Perth
- William Rogerson, Senior Consultant – Chicago
- Fabien Roques, Executive Vice President – Paris and Brussels
- Pekka Sääskilahti, Executive Vice President – Helsinki
- David Sevy, Executive Vice President and Vice Chair of International Board – Paris and Brussels
- Theresa Sullivan, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Otto Toivanen, Academic Affiliate – Helsinki
- Stefano Trento, Senior Vice President – London and Madrid
- Lotta Väänänen, Senior Vice President – Helsinki
- David Weiskopf, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Vanessa Yanhua Zhang, Executive Vice President and Head of Greater China – New York and Beijing
- Elena Zoido, Executive Vice President and Member of International Board – Madrid
Future Leaders
- Michele Avagliano, Senior Vice President – London, Milan and Rome
- Thomas Bowman, Senior Vice President – London
- Giacomo Capodaglio, Senior Economist – Milan
- Gwilhem Charbonnier, Vice President – Lisbon and London
- Verdi Choo, Senior Economist – Singapore
- Francisco Franchetti, Vice President – Madrid
- Jasper Haller, Vice President – Berlin
- Cecilia Nardini, Senior Vice President – London and Brussels
- Mario Polus, Senior Economist – Berlin
- Kadambari Prasad, Senior Vice President – London
- Bernardo Sarmento, Senior Vice President – Lisbon and Brussels
- Segye Shin, Senior Vice President – London
- Angelos Stenimachitis, Vice President – London and Brussels
- Daniel Urdaneta, Senior Economist – Santiago
- Zita Vasas, Senior Vice President – London and Brussels
- Roberto Venturini, Vice President – Brussels
- Antoine Victoria, Senior Vice President – Paris and Brussels
The following FTI Consulting professionals were named to the list:
Competition Economists
- Jincy Elizabeth Francis, Senior Director – Mumbai
- Margaret Guerin-Calvert, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Randal Heeb, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Susan Henley Manning, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Meloria Meschi, Senior Managing Director – London
- Joe Perkins, Senior Managing Director – London
- Nicola Theron, Individual Contractor – Cape Town
- Navin Waghe, Senior Managing Director – London
- Tim Warren, Senior Managing Director – London
About Compass Lexecon
Compass Lexecon is internationally recognized as a leading economic consulting firm with preeminent competition, finance, intellectual property, international arbitration, and energy practices. With more than 600 professionals in 23 offices around the world, Compass Lexecon offers a global perspective on economic matters. For the past two decades, Compass Lexecon has been ranked as one of the leading antitrust economics firms in the world by the Global Competition Review. To learn more about Compass Lexecon or to find one of our professionals, please visit www.compasslexecon.com.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.
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