AtkinsRéalis’ Nuclear Growth Continues — SPEA Says a Fair Contract Must Follow

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Professional Engineers and Associates (SPEA) says AtkinsRéalis’ second-quarter 2026 results, released today, underscore the value of the professional engineers and associates who design and deliver the projects driving the company’s nuclear growth.

AtkinsRéalis (AR) reported that its nuclear segment generated $671.2 million in revenue in the second quarter, an increase of 18.3 percent over the same quarter last year, while Nuclear Segment Adjusted EBIT rose 20.8 percent to $77.0 million. The company also raised its full-year 2026 Nuclear revenue outlook to approximately $2.7 billion, up from its earlier target of approximately $2.5 billion.

“These results are not created by numbers alone—they are created by people,” said Mark Chudak, President of SPEA. “Every engineering solution, every safety analysis, every design review and every project milestone depend on the expertise of our members who do this work every day.”

SPEA’s current collective agreements with Candu Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of AR, are set to expire at the end of 2026. SPEA says the company’s continued growth reinforces the importance of renewing fair collective agreements that recognize the contribution of the employees responsible for delivering it.

“Our members have helped deliver the growth behind these results and the increased expectations for the future,” said Chudak. “A fair collective agreement recognizes the value of the people whose expertise generates that growth. Investing in the employees who create it is essential to sustaining it.”

SPEA says today’s results also arrive against the backdrop of the federal government’s nuclear strategy, announced in June, which sets a goal of building up to 10 new large-scale reactors and establishing at least four new international markets for Canadian reactor technology by 2040.

“Canada developed CANDU technology, and Canadians have built one of the world’s most respected nuclear engineering workforces,” said Chudak. “As demand for our expertise grows around the world, the priority must be to keep these highly skilled jobs, this knowledge and these opportunities in Canada. That strengthens our economy, supports Canadian families and ensures the next generation of nuclear professionals can build their careers here.”

About SPEA — Society of Professional Engineers and Associates (SPEA-Unifor Local 7474)

SPEA represents the scientists, engineers, technologists, tradespeople, professional and administrative employees who work for Candu Energy Inc. and collectively represent the majority of Canada’s nuclear design expertise. They are central to Canada’s ability to develop, deploy and export world-class nuclear technology. SPEA is affiliated with Unifor, Canada’s largest private-sector union.