Advanced Authentication Solutions Provider BIO-key Hosts Q2 Investor Call Friday, August 14th at 10am ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), a global leader in Identity and Access Management and biometric authentication technologies, will host its Q2’26 investor call and webcast on Friday, August 14th at 10 a.m. ET. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the call and Q&A session.
|Call/Webcast Details
|Date / Time:
|Friday, August 14th at 10 a.m. ET
|Call Dial In #:
|1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int’l
|Live Webcast / Replay:
|Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months.
|Audio Replay:
|1-855-669-9658 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 7314992
About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key provides phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options, enabling customers to choose the right authentication factors for their diverse use cases. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.
|Engage with BIO-key
|Facebook – Corporate:
|https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/
|LinkedIn – Corporate:
|https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international
|X – Corporate:
|@BIOkeyIntl
|X – Investors:
|@BIO_keyIR
|StockTwits:
|BIO_keyIR
Investor Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
BKYI@catalyst-ir.com
212-924-9800