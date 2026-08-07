Advanced Authentication Solutions Provider BIO-key Hosts Q2 Investor Call Friday, August 14th at 10am ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), a global leader in Identity and Access Management and biometric authentication technologies, will host its Q2’26 investor call and webcast on Friday, August 14th at 10 a.m. ET. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the call and Q&A session.

Call/Webcast Details Date / Time: Friday, August 14th at 10 a.m. ET Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int’l Live Webcast / Replay: Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months. Audio Replay: 1-855-669-9658 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 7314992





About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key provides phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options, enabling customers to choose the right authentication factors for their diverse use cases. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

Engage with BIO-key Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/ LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international X – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl X – Investors: @BIO_keyIR StockTwits: BIO_keyIR



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