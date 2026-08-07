Advanced Authentication Solutions Provider BIO-key Hosts Q2 Investor Call Friday, August 14th at 10am ET

 | Source: BIO-key International, Inc. BIO-key International, Inc.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), a global leader in Identity and Access Management and biometric authentication technologies, will host its Q2’26 investor call and webcast on Friday, August 14th at 10 a.m. ET. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the call and Q&A session.

Call/Webcast Details 
Date / Time:Friday, August 14th at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #:1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int’l
Live Webcast / Replay:Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months.
Audio Replay:1-855-669-9658 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 7314992



About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key provides phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options, enabling customers to choose the right authentication factors for their diverse use cases. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

Engage with BIO-key 
Facebook – Corporate:https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/
LinkedIn – Corporate:https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international
X – Corporate:@BIOkeyIntl
X – Investors:@BIO_keyIR
StockTwits:BIO_keyIR


Investor Contacts

William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
BKYI@catalyst-ir.com
212-924-9800


Tags

Earnings Call Investors Microcaps Biometrics Digital ID Identity Access Management Authentication Software Cybersecurity BIO-key NJ

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