Bridger Aerospace to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

BELGRADE, Mont., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger,” “Bridger Aerospace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s leading aerial firefighting companies, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET, as well as host investor meetings.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available HERE. An archived replay will be available following the live event and can also be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com.

Interested investors should contact their sales representative to register and schedule one-on-one or group meetings with management.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

Investor Contact

Tom Cook

BridgerAerospaceIR@icrinc.com

Media Contact

Devin Johnson

Bridger Aerospace

406-919-5980

d.johnson@bridgeraerospace.com

Source: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.