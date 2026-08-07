Mission Produce® to Host Investor Day on October 8, 2026

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”) a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, today announced it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, October 8, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The event will highlight the Company’s strategic priorities and long-term growth plans following its acquisition of Calavo Growers and John Pawlowski’s transition to Chief Executive Officer. The event will feature presentations from members of the Company’s senior leadership team as well as a question-and-answer session. A live video webcast and replay of the event will be available at https://investors.missionproduce.com.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is a global leader in the worldwide fresh produce industry and the world's premier supplier of fresh Hass avocados, serving retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers in more than 25 countries. Since 1983, Mission has been dedicated to sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados, building one of the most integrated and diversified avocado supply networks in the world. While avocados remain at the core of its business, Mission also markets and distributes mangos, tomatoes, papayas, value-added prepared foods, including guacamole, and grows blueberries as part of its diversified portfolio. The Company is vertically integrated and has sourcing capabilities across 20+ premium growing regions. With a global distribution network spanning North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and China, Mission provides a reliable year-round supply of premium products and value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistics management. For more information, visit www.missionproduce.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andrew Pearson

Vice President Investor Relations and Strategy

Mission Produce, Inc.

apearson@missionproduce.com

Media

Jenna Aguilera

Director of Communications

Mission Produce, Inc.

press@missionproduce.com