Magnite to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that members of its executive team will participate and host investor meetings at the following financial conferences:

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum in Park City on Monday, August 10 – company management will participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. MT

Bank of America Virtual SMID Cap Conference on Tuesday, August 11 – company management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET

Cannonball TMT Virtual IR Conference on Tuesday, August 11 – company management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. ET

Rosenblatt 6th Annual Technology Summit on Tuesday, August 18 – company management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 5:00 p.m. ET

Citi 2026 Global TMT Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 8 – company management will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. ET

Bank of America 2026 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 9

B. Riley 9th Annual Consumer & TMT Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 10

Lake Street 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 10

Wolfe Research TMT Conference 2026 in San Francisco on Thursday, September 10

Benchmark/StoneX 2026 Tech, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 17

Live webcasts of the KeyBanc, Bank of America Virtual, Rosenblatt and Citi fireside chats will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at: https://investor.magnite.com. The webcast replays will be available following the conclusion of the live presentations for 90 days.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.