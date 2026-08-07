Solera Launches Qapter® Direct Dispatch, the First Solution to Deliver Nationwide Estimating Access for Insurers

WESTLAKE, Texas, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management solutions, today announced the launch of Qapter® Direct Dispatch, a transformative enhancement to its AI-powered collision estimating platform, Qapter®.

Qapter Direct Dispatch enables insurers, third party administrators, and independent appraisal companies to securely dispatch estimate assignments to virtually any collision repair facility or independent appraiser with an email address, regardless of their current estimating platform, software provider, or network affiliation.

For decades, insurers have relied on Direct Repair Programs (DRPs) to deliver consistency, accountability, cost control, and operational efficiency throughout the repair process. While highly effective, traditional DRP models have historically been limited by network participation, geographic coverage constraints, and estimating platform fragmentation across repair facilities. When using multiple estimating platforms, carriers often lack the ability to consolidate standardized repair metrics into a single analytics database for consistent performance measurement and business insights.



Qapter Direct Dispatch enables insurers to extend repair assignments to a significantly broader repair ecosystem while maintaining the standards, oversight, and workflow expectations that drive successful repair programs. Participating repair facilities operate within insurer-defined requirements, enabling insurers to achieve greater flexibility and geographic reach without sacrificing the discipline and consistency associated with managed repair.

With Qapter Direct Dispatch, insurers can quickly assign estimate requests to repair facilities and appraisers in urban, rural, and remote locations, helping reduce delays, expand repair choice, and accelerate claim resolution. Through a secure authentication process, recipients receive one-time access to Qapter's industry-leading estimating technology, allowing them to quickly complete and submit highly accurate damage estimates using Solera's AI-powered platform.

According to Tim Sixta, SVP of Product Management at Solera, "Qapter Direct Dispatch represents the evolution of the Direct Repair Program itself. Insurers should no longer have to choose between maintaining managed repair outcomes and achieving nationwide repair flexibility. By combining AI-powered estimating with Solera's connected ecosystem, Qapter Direct Dispatch enables carriers to work with virtually any repair facility while preserving the consistency, accountability, and operational discipline that have long defined successful repair programs. We are removing historical barriers and creating a more connected, intelligent claims experience for insurers, repairers, and vehicle owners alike."



Benefits for Insurers, Appraisers, and Repair Facilities

Users immediately gain access to powerful estimating technologies, including:

AI-powered damage estimating capabilities

Automated vehicle equipment identification

Advanced estimating workflows

Integrated 3D vehicle graphics

Digital collaboration throughout the claims process





The Evolution of Managed Repair

More than expanding estimating access, Qapter Direct Dispatch helps insurers rethink how repair networks are built, managed, and utilized. By combining AI estimating technology with Solera’s connected ecosystem, insurers can extend managed repair principles beyond traditional network boundaries, creating a more scalable and flexible operating model for collision claims.

"Innovation requires deliberate investment in technology that enables transformation at scale. By bringing Qapter Direct Dispatch to the market, we're removing barriers that have traditionally slowed the claims process, helping insurers make faster decisions to support policyholders. Powered by the Solera AI Engine, Qapter Direct Dispatch is another step toward our vision of a fully connected global automotive ecosystem. Qapter, Solera's global claims platform, serves insurers in over 100 countries, connecting them with repairers, appraisers, and the industry's largest green parts network through a single intelligent ecosystem. By extending the reach of Qapter beyond traditional network boundaries, we're accelerating claims decisions, expanding access to estimating, and helping insurers deliver a faster, more seamless experience for policyholders," said Alberto Cairo, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of Solera.

Qapter Direct Dispatch represents a fundamental shift in how repair assignments and damage assessments are initiated, completed, and managed — bringing together insurers, repairers, appraisers, and vehicle owners through a more connected and intelligent claims ecosystem. The result is greater flexibility, broader repair access, and the ability to deliver managed repair outcomes at a national scale.

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software, data, and services. Operating in more than 120 countries and serving over 280,000 customers, Solera provides the digital infrastructure that powers critical operations across the automotive ecosystem, serving manufacturers, dealerships, insurers, repairers, recyclers, parts and fleet operators worldwide.

At its core, Solera is built on a proprietary automotive data foundation and a cloud-based AI infrastructure designed to operate at industry scale. By embedding intelligence directly into workflows and continuously innovating across its platform, Solera enables customers to move faster, reduce complexity, and deliver better outcomes. By serving the full vehicle lifecycle, Solera creates unique synergies across its network, helping customers unlock greater value, improve performance, and succeed in an increasingly complex and connected industry. Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. For more information, visit www.solera.com .

Media Contact

mediainquiry@solera.com