Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) Announces Letter of Intent for Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction with Privately Held Operating Company

Proposed transaction expected to transform Autozi into a significantly larger Nasdaq-listed platform with an estimated combined valuation of approximately $320 million

BEIJING, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) (“Autozi” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent (the “LOI”) with a privately held operating company (the “Counterparty”) to pursue a proposed reverse takeover transaction (the “Transaction”).

Under the proposed Transaction, the Counterparty is expected to be valued at approximately $300 million. Upon completion of the Transaction, the combined company is expected to have an estimated valuation of approximately $320 million, representing a significant expansion in scale compared with Autozi’s current public market capitalization.

The identity of the Counterparty and additional commercial terms remain confidential pending due diligence and negotiation and execution of definitive transaction documents. The parties intend to target completion before year end, subject to customary closing conditions.

Two Sources of Value for Shareholders

The reverse takeover entity.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Autozi would combine with the Counterparty to create a Nasdaq-listed company with an estimated valuation of approximately $320 million. Autozi shareholders would continue to hold equity interests in the combined company and participate in future growth opportunities.

Strategic expansion opportunity.

The proposed Transaction is expected to provide Autozi with access to additional business capabilities, strategic resources and growth opportunities.

What Shareholders Would Receive

Following completion of the proposed Transaction, Autozi shareholders are expected to continue holding equity interests in the combined Nasdaq-listed company and participate in the future growth potential of the expanded platform.

CEO Statement

“Autozi is committed to creating long-term shareholder value through strategic initiatives and transformative business opportunities,” said Mr. Houqi Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Autozi.

Transaction Status

Completion of the proposed Transaction remains subject to due diligence, definitive transaction documents, financing arrangements and required board, shareholder and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. is a technology-enabled company focused on automotive lifecycle services and strategic commercial opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the proposed Transaction, future business strategy, market opportunities, expected timing and future performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

Mr. Jiabing Song

Email: boardoffice@autozi.com