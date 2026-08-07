PowerCompute Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call for August 14, 2026

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerCompute, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWCM) (“PowerCompute” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin treasury and mining, and specialty finance company expanding into high-performance computing (“HPC”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure, today announced that it has scheduled its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call and webcast for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 8:30 AM EDT.

PowerCompute will publish its results as well as an accompanying investor presentation the morning of August 14, 2026 before the call. A copy of the earnings release and investor presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.power-compute.com/investors.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM EDT

Participant Call Links: Live Webcast: Link Participant Call Registration: Link







About PowerCompute

PowerCompute, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWCM) is a Bitcoin treasury and mining company expanding into high-performance computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company operates 26 megawatts of wholly-owned power infrastructure across facilities in Oklahoma and Mississippi. The Company also operates a technology-enabled specialty finance business providing funding to nonprofit community associations primarily in the State of Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.power-compute.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the volatility of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices, our ability to maintain our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, our ability to successfully enter and operate in the high-performance computing and AI infrastructure business, the availability and cost of GPU and related infrastructure equipment, competition in the HPC and AI compute market, our ability to finance our site acquisitions and cryptocurrency mining operations, the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business and our ability to grow that business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, our ability to identify and acquire additional mining sites, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collect sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Investor and Media Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Philip Carlson

pcarlson@kcsa.com

212-896-1233