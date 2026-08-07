BranchOut Food Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call and Shareholder Update

BEND, Ore., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a food technology company pioneering the next generation of natural fruit and vegetable snacks through its proprietary GentleDry™ process, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to review its second quarter 2026 financial results and provide a corporate and shareholder update.
The call will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time and will feature prepared remarks from Eric Healy, Chief Executive Officer, and John Dalfonsi, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Event Details:
- Event Title: BranchOut Food 2026 Q2 Earnings and Shareholder Update Call
- Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Duration: 60 minutes
Participant Dial-In Information:
- U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-407-9039
- International: 1-201-689-8470
Participants may also access the call via the Call me™ feature for instant telephone access:
Call me™ access link
The Call me™ link will be active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.
Webcast Information:
A live webcast of the call will be available at BranchOut Food Q2 2026 Earnings Call Webcast. An archived webcast will remain available for approximately three months following the event.
Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain accessible through Thursday, August 27, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET.
- Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
- Access ID: 13762188
About BranchOut Food Inc.
BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut’s technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit www.branchoutfood.com or follow us on social media here.
For more information:
ir@branchoutfood.com