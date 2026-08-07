BranchOut Food Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call and Shareholder Update

BEND, Ore., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a food technology company pioneering the next generation of natural fruit and vegetable snacks through its proprietary GentleDry™ process, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to review its second quarter 2026 financial results and provide a corporate and shareholder update.

The call will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time and will feature prepared remarks from Eric Healy, Chief Executive Officer, and John Dalfonsi, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Event Details:

Event Title: BranchOut Food 2026 Q2 Earnings and Shareholder Update Call

BranchOut Food 2026 Q2 Earnings and Shareholder Update Call Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Duration: 60 minutes

Participant Dial-In Information:

U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-407-9039

1-877-407-9039 International: 1-201-689-8470

Participants may also access the call via the Call me™ feature for instant telephone access:

Call me™ access link

The Call me™ link will be active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Webcast Information:

A live webcast of the call will be available at BranchOut Food Q2 2026 Earnings Call Webcast . An archived webcast will remain available for approximately three months following the event.

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain accessible through Thursday, August 27, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET.

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 Access ID: 13762188

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut’s technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit www.branchoutfood.com or follow us on social media here.

For more information:

ir@branchoutfood.com