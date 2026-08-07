SEALSQ's SEALQuantum Sovereign Quantum Vertical Stack Interconnects Its Growing Ecosystem as $200 Million SEALQuantum.com Initiative Enters Second Phase of Deployment in September

Geneva, Switzerland , Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



August 7, 2026 — SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or the "Company"), a global leader in secure semiconductors, PKI and post-quantum cybersecurity technologies, outlines today how its SEALQuantum.com Sovereign Quantum Vertical Stack (“Stack”) is interconnecting the growing roster of partners and portfolio companies within the SEALQUANTUM.com ecosystem. Beginning in September SEALSQ will enter the second phase of deploying its $200 million budgeted allocation of capital, an internal strategic initiative through which SEALSQ allocates its own capital resources, targeting strategic Quantum assets to further strengthen and scale the platform and accelerate development of its post-quantum and quantum technology capabilities.

Second Phase of Deployment of the $200 Million Commitment Begins in September

Building on the more than $65 million already deployed out of the SEALQuantum.com initiative’s $200 million budget allocation, an additional $100 million has been earmarked for closing through the end of 2027. SEALSQ confirmed that, starting in September 2026, SEALQUANTUM.com will begin the second phase of allocation of its $200 million Quantum initiative. This next phase is intended to add further strategic assets to the Quantum Vertical Sovereign Stack, extending the ecosystem's coverage across post-quantum semiconductors, quantum-resistant cryptographic infrastructure, secure communications and digital identity, edge computing and embedded AI, and satellite and space-based infrastructure. The Company has identified several opportunities for these next investments, currently at various stages of discussion and negotiation.

“With the Quantum Vertical Sovereign Stack, our objective is to build a scalable, sovereign quantum platform that can translate today’s capital deployment into tomorrow’s recurring revenue and strategic moat,” said Carlos Moreira, Chairman and CEO of SEALSQ. “GlobalFoundries provides a trusted, high-volume manufacturing base, while Quobly and EeroQ give us two complementary, CMOS-compatible paths to quantum processors on that same foundation. As we enter the second phase of deployment of our $200 million SEALQuantum initiative in September, our focus is on adding assets that are accretive to this Root-to-Qubit-to-Space architecture, deepen our control of critical layers in the stack, and position SEALSQ to capture the long-term economic value of the SEALQUANTUM.com ecosystem.”

One Stack, Many Partners: How the Quantum Vertical Sovereign Stack Connects the Ecosystem

SEALSQ's Stack is designed as a "Root-to-Qubit" architecture that links every layer of the quantum value chain, secure semiconductors, post-quantum cryptographic infrastructure, digital identity, embedded AI, and satellite and space-based infrastructure, into a single, interoperable framework. Rather than functioning on a standalone basis, portfolio companies and partners including EeroQ, Quobly, ColibriTD, IC'ALPS, WISeSat.Space, Wecan Group, Miraex and Quantix Edge Security are being progressively woven into this common Stack, each contributing a distinct technology layer that connects upward and downward to its neighbors.

At the foundation of the Stack sits SEALSQ's certified secure-semiconductor and PKI base, developed together with manufacturing and process partners such as GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) ("GF"), under a strategic Memorandum of Understanding covering secure semiconductor platforms, post-quantum cryptography and CryoCMOS technologies for quantum computing. Above that foundation, emerging quantum-processor technologies, including Quobly's silicon spin-qubit architecture and EeroQ's electrons-on-helium (eHe) architecture, plug into the same trusted, CMOS-compatible manufacturing base, while ColibriTD's quantum-as-a-service layer and IC'ALPS' ASIC design capabilities translate that hardware into deployable products. WISeSat.Space and the planned Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC) then extend the same root of trust into orbit, and Wecan Group and Quantix Edge Security bring quantum-resilient identity, compliance and cybersecurity services to end customers. The result is intended to be a single, auditable chain of trust running from the semiconductor wafer to the satellite constellation.

Because both Quobly's silicon spin-qubit devices and EeroQ's electrons-on-helium devices are engineered for CMOS-compatible fabrication, the Quantum Vertical Sovereign Stack is designed to let both processor families draw on the same class of secure, high-volume semiconductor manufacturing and control-electronics capability that SEALSQ is developing together with GF, giving SEALSQ two complementary, industrially scalable paths to quantum hardware, wrapped in a common layer of certified secure semiconductors and post-quantum cryptography.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com







