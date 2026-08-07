Digital Realty Welcomes Governor Abbott’s Initiative for Responsible and Transparent Data Center Investment in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the world’s largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, today reaffirmed its commitment to responsible data center growth in Texas, pledging to work with elected officials, regulators, utilities, and local communities to ensure that data center investment benefits Texans.

As demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and other digital services accelerates, Texas has become one of the nation’s most important locations for digital infrastructure investment and job creation. Sustaining that growth responsibly will require a continued focus on grid reliability, consumer protection, and responsible resource management.

“Governor Abbott is putting Texans first and we are committed to doing the same,” said Andy Power, President and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Realty. “We are proud to be a Texas headquartered company, and it is incumbent upon our industry to engage constructively, address legitimate concerns, and provide solutions that work for all Texans.”

As we have done for decades, Digital Realty supports efforts to maintain grid reliability, protect consumers, promote responsible resource management, and provide transparency around data center development.

“We look forward to supporting Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the Public Utility Commission of Texas, utilities, policymakers, and other stakeholders through this process. Together, we can build trust and confidence and strengthen the state’s leadership position in the digital economy,” Power added.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For Additional Information

Media Contacts

Helen Bleasdale

Digital Realty

+1 (737) 267-6822

hcbleasdale@digitalrealty.com

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

+1 (737) 281-0101

InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described, including statements related to the company’s investments. For a description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.