AVITA Medical Announces Participation at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today announced it will be participating at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, taking place August 11–13, 2026.

AVITA Medical President and CEO Cary Vance will be speaking on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay will be available under the Investor Relations Events & Presentations section of AVITA Medical’s website, at: https://ir.avitamedical.com/events-and-presentations

Investors attending the conference may request a one-on-one meeting with AVITA Medical through their Canaccord Genuity sales representative.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is RECELL®, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx®, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, RECELL is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL and RECELL GO® are CE-marked in Europe, have TGA certification in Australia, and are listed with Medsafe in New Zealand; RECELL is PMDA-approved in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.



Investor & Media Contact:

Ben Atkins

Phone +1-805 341 1571

investor@avitamedical.com | media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

©2026 AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical®, the AVITA Medical logo, Cohealyx®, RECELL®, RECELL GO®, and Spray-On SkinTM Cells are trademarks of AVITA Medical. PermeaDerm® is a registered trademark owned by Stedical Scientific, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.