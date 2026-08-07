Think You Can Beat The Freeze? RaceTrac’s Sweepstakes Returns for 2026

Atlanta, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceTrac’s fourth annual Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes is back, granting one lucky Grand Prize winner the chance to race The Freeze at Truist Park during the Atlanta Braves home game on September 12 as the team takes on the Philadelphia Phillies.

From August 5 through September 1, participants can enter by scanning the QR code on a life-sized, in-store display of The Freeze at any RaceTrac store in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina or Mississippi and completing the entry form. Entries are also accepted online at RaceTrac.com/BeatTheFreeze . Entrants can earn additional entries by sharing the sweepstakes landing page link on Facebook or X.

The Freeze—RaceTrac’s legendary speedster, known for his trademark blue suit, icy goggles and superhuman speed—is a fan-favorite at Atlanta Braves games where he races fans during the game on the Truist Park warning track, challenging Braves Country to see if they can “Beat The Freeze.” So far, few can claim they have beaten The Freeze, and he isn’t worried about his track record.

In an email provided to RaceTrac, The Freeze offered the following challenge, “One lucky fan is about to get the race of their life. I’ve heard the talk. Now it’s time to see if anyone out there can actually beat me. Spoiler: they can’t. If you think you have what it takes, enter today, and I’ll see you at the finish line. Well... you’ll see me there first.”

The Grand Prize winner will receive two tickets to attend the September 12 Atlanta Braves home game, paid parking, The Freeze swag pack, $1,000 gift card and the opportunity to race The Freeze. Five First Prize winners will be chosen to receive a $100 RaceTrac gas gift card.

RaceTrac’s Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes is the only time each year when fans can enter in stores or online for the chance to race the Atlanta-based convenience brand’s speedy superhero. Usual race contestants are chosen randomly to face The Freeze at Atlanta Braves games.

Learn more about RaceTrac at RaceTrac.com and stay connected on social via Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook and LinkedIn.



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID OUTSIDE AL, GA, MS, NC, SC, AND TN & WHERE PROHIBITED. OPEN TO LEGAL US RESIDENTS OF AL, GA, MS, NC, SC, AND TN WHO ARE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OLD AS OF DATE OF ENTRY, OR IF IN AL, 19 YEARS OLD, AND IN MS, 21 YEARS OLD. RACETRAC, WIT SPORTS, MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL (& THOSE LISTED IN RULES) EMPLOYEES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE. POTENTIAL GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL BE SUBJECT TO A BACKGROUND CHECK, PRIOR TO PRIZE ACCEPTANCE. BEGINS 12:00 AM ET ON 8/5/26; ENDS 11:59 PM ET ON 9/1/26. FOR OFFICIAL RULES AND ELIGIBILITY, VISIT racetrac.com/beatthefreeze. SPONSOR RACETRAC, INC., LOCATED AT 200 GALLERIA PARKWAY SE, SUITE 900, ATLANTA, GA 30339. ATLANTA BRAVES, the Braves script, tomahawk, and all Braves-related elements are trademarks and © of Atlanta National League Baseball Club, LLC. All Rights Reserved. ™ & © 2026 Atlanta National League Baseball Club, LLC



About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac, Inc. is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. The company’s retail brands include more than 850 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States. RaceTrac employs more than 15,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay, Potbelly and affiliated companies Energy Dispatch and Gulf, Inc. For more information, please visit RaceTrac’s website at RaceTrac.com .

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on BravesVision, with streaming available on Braves.TV. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and X.com/braves.