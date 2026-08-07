Remitly Announces Upcoming Webinar and Investor Conference Participation

SEATTLE, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

Post-Earnings Virtual Webinar with William Blair

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern Time / 9 a.m. Pacific Time

Cris Kennedy, William Blair research analyst, will host CEO Sebastian Gunningham and CFO Vikas Mehta for a question and answer session. Please reach out to Cris Kennedy at ckennedy@williamblair.com or register here for access to the August 10 live webinar.

Keybanc Technology Leadership Forum, Park City, UT

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, San Francisco

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time

CEO Sebastian Gunningham and CFO Vikas Mehta will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. The fireside chat will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/ . After the presentation, a replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website.

FT Partners FinTech Conference, New York City

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Oppenheimer Fintech Leaders Conference, New York City

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders. With a footprint spanning more than 175 countries, Remitly has built one of the world’s leading global money movement platforms, trusted by millions of customers. Remitly continues to evolve beyond a remittance company into a diversified, cross-border financial services provider, serving both consumers and businesses across a growing set of use cases.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@remitly.com

Media Inquiries:

press@remitly.com

SOURCE Remitly Global, Inc.