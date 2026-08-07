MoodifyPet Named “Odor Control Product of the Year” in the 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that MoodifyPet, a brand of 10xGrow LLC, has been selected as “Odor Control Product of the Year.”

The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive pet care industry. The eighth annual awards program recognizes solutions shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

MoodifyPet is a passive odor-control system designed to neutralize litter box odor perception in the surrounding room - not just within the litter box. The unit hangs above or near the litter area and works continuously without batteries, electricity, sprays, powders, plugs, or direct contact with litter.

MoodifyPet is designed for modern cat households, including apartments and multi-cat homes. The system helps maintain a more neutral-smelling room without applying fragrance directly to the litter odor.

The recognition comes as MoodifyPet continues to expand its retail presence, including its retail relationship with Hollywood Feed and availability through the ADMC independent pet specialty distribution network.

Following this recognition, MoodifyPet will make its official debut at SuperZoo, Booth 9172EB, where the company will showcase its award-winning solution and meet with retailers, distributors, and industry partners as part of its ongoing effort to bring MoodifyPet to cat parents nationwide.

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success across a range of pet care industry categories, including apparel, food and treats, health, personalized and functional pet nutrition, sustainable and eco-friendly pet products, retail and services, senior pet care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“MoodifyPet is solving one of the most common and frustrating challenges faced by cat owners: lingering litter box odor throughout the home. Scented litter, sprays, powders, deodorizers, plug-ins, and additives have attempted to mask odors for decades. Even when they scoop daily and use premium litter, cat owners contend with persistent litter box smell,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “By combining innovative technology with consumer simplicity, MoodifyPet is creating a new standard in cat odor management and bringing meaningful innovation to an important category in pet care. We are excited to recognize MoodifyPet as the 2026 ‘Odor Control Product of the Year.’”

The U.S. pet industry is expected to continue growing in 2026 after reaching an estimated $158 billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to longer, healthier lives. From products and services that support pet health, such as food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, including insurance and household products, pet owners are becoming more intentional and increasingly prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories.

About the Pet Innovation Awards

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition platform serving highly competitive consumer categories, the Pet Innovation Awards program honors outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The program provides public recognition for achievements by pet care companies and products across categories including apparel, grooming, and cleaning, food and treats, health, retailers, and services, and more.

For more information, visit petinnovationawards.com .

About MoodifyPet

MoodifyPet is an odor-control brand designed for modern cat households. Its passive system neutralizes litter box odor perception in the surrounding air without sprays, powders, plug-ins, batteries, aerosols, or direct contact with litter. Each unit is designed to work for up to 30 days and can be used with any litter type.

Built for modern living, MoodifyPet is well suited for apartments, multi-cat households and homes seeking an easy, low-maintenance odor-control solution. For retailers, MoodifyPet offers compact, high-value, retail-ready formats including single units, multi-packs, 12-unit clip strips program for litter-aisle placement and designed unique counter displays to support repeat purchases on a monthly replacement cycle.

MoodifyPet is available through the ADMC distribution network and select pet specialty retail locations, including Hollywood Feed.

Whether you are a cat parent looking for a fresher-smelling home or a retailer seeking a differentiated repeat-purchase item for the litter aisle, MoodifyPet delivers simple, passive odor control for modern cat homes. For more information, visit MoodifyPet.shop

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475