Cint Midterm Election Report Finds 55% of U.S. Respondents Rank Cost of Living as the Top Issue Shaping Their 2026 Vote

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint , the global technology company behind continuous research and media measurement, released new research examining the priorities, behaviors and concerns shaping voter intent ahead of the 2026 U.S. midterm elections.

The Midterm Election Report 2026: Checking the Pulse of U.S. Politics in America’s Semiquincentennial Year is based on a survey of 500 U.S. respondents conducted through the Cint Exchange. The findings show that economic pressures remain respondents’ dominant concern, while anxiety around artificial intelligence, political polarization, and the reliability of political information is creating an increasingly complex environment for voters and researchers.

70% of respondents said they are very or somewhat likely to vote in November. With more than half of respondents, 55%, identifying inflation and the cost of living as the most significant factor influencing how they plan to vote.

Key findings include:

Cost of living dominates voter priorities: 55% selected inflation and the cost of living as the most significant factor influencing their vote, compared with 10% who selected healthcare access and costs.

55% selected inflation and the cost of living as the most significant factor influencing their vote, compared with 10% who selected healthcare access and costs. Most respondents expect to vote: 54% said they are very likely to vote, while another 16% are somewhat likely.

54% said they are very likely to vote, while another 16% are somewhat likely. Social media leads political news consumption: 32% primarily turn to social media for political updates, ahead of cable or network news at 20%, local news at 19% and newspapers or their digital platforms at 12%.

32% primarily turn to social media for political updates, ahead of cable or network news at 20%, local news at 19% and newspapers or their digital platforms at 12%. AI misinformation is a major concern: 70% agreed they are concerned AI will be used to spread misinformation and influence the election.

70% agreed they are concerned AI will be used to spread misinformation and influence the election. Political polarization is perceived to be worsening: 70% agreed polarization in the U.S. has worsened during the past two years.

70% agreed polarization in the U.S. has worsened during the past two years. Issues and character outweigh party affiliation: 54% cited a congressional candidate’s position on national issues as a primary consideration, while 50% selected personal character and integrity. Only 35% selected party affiliation.

“Voter sentiment in 2026 is being shaped by persistent cost pressures, a fragmented media landscape and growing uncertainty about which information people can trust,” said Andrew Harvey, SVP Core Accounts, Cint. “For political researchers and pollsters, continuous access to high-quality respondent data is critical to identifying meaningful shifts in voter priorities and intent.”

The research also points to a divided trust landscape. While 39% agreed that mainstream media outlets provide accurate and unbiased political reporting, 38% disagreed. Respondents showed greater confidence in the electoral process, with 47% expressing confidence in the integrity and security of the U.S. electoral system, compared with 28% who disagreed.

As political information becomes more fragmented and voter priorities respond to economic, domestic, and global developments, researchers need the ability to quickly reach specific audiences and assess how attitudes are changing across communities.

The Cint Exchange connects researchers with respondent audiences through more than 800 diverse sample suppliers across over 130 countries, helping political researchers and pollsters reach localized, niche and traditionally difficult-to-access populations.

To read the full report, The Midterm Election Report 2026: Checking the Pulse of U.S. Politics in America’s Semiquincentennial Year, visit https://www.cint.com/knowledge-center/the-midterm-election-report-2026/

Methodology

In May 2026, Cint used the Cint Exchange to survey 500 people in the United States. Respondents answered questions about their voting history and intentions, political priorities, candidate selection, news consumption and trust in political institutions and information.

About Cint

Cint is the technology foundation for continuous research and measurement. With a global footprint and programmatic access to hundreds of millions of consumers across 130+ countries, Cint connects researchers, advertisers, and brands to reliable data from the world’s largest network of high-quality sources. Researchers can collect human and advanced data at speed. Advertisers and their partners can measure campaign effectiveness at scale. Brands can move from insight to action with clarity. By operating the connective layer between asking questions and measuring advertising outcomes, Cint enables organizations to move faster and make confident business decisions. At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT).

Media Contact

Kite Hill for Cint

Cint@KiteHillPR.com