Five-Part Micro-Documentary Series “Eastern Wisdom, World Practice” Launches Globally

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation International Co., Ltd. (JSBC) has released “Eastern Wisdom, World Practice: Traditional Chinese Medicine Around the Globe,” a new five-part micro-documentary series exploring how traditional Chinese medicine is studied, practiced and experienced across different countries and cultures. Now available on YouTube, the series follows five physicians, scholars and practitioners whose personal and professional journeys have connected them with TCM.

The series follows the award-winning Eastern Wisdom: The Story of TCM, which received Silver and Bronze honors at the 46th Annual Telly Awards and reached audiences through screenings and platforms worldwide. While the first installment introduced the history and ideas behind TCM, Eastern Wisdom, World Practice shifts the focus to the people carrying those traditions across borders and into new cultural and professional settings.





Five episodes. Five stories that cross borders.

"The Garden of Vitality" — German sinologist Volker Scheid has spent two decades immersed in the Menghe School of medicine. What began as an inexplicable fascination has driven him to produce a body of scholarship that is reshaping how the Western academic world understands one of TCM's most historic lineages.

"The Bridge Between East and West" — Isabelle, a French nephrologist, approached Chinese herbal medicine with deep skepticism. A joint Franco-Chinese clinical study changed her perspective entirely. The rigor of real clinical data turned her into a bridge connecting European and Chinese medical communities.

"The Doctor from Africa" — Souleymane Diallo, the world's first foreign-born TCM doctor, chose a path few would take: making China his home and spending years running free clinics in remote mountain villages. His life's work is proof that traditional medicine can transcend language and nationality to bring healing where it's needed most.

"The Healer Beyond the Mountains" — Korean TCM physician Hong Won-sook has practiced medicine in Shanghai for over thirty years. From the discomfort of arriving in an unfamiliar city to building a deep clinical career and a life rooted there, her journey is the most vivid testament to the exchange between Korean and Chinese traditional medicine.

"The Needle That Crossed Seas" — Elena, a Romanian physician trained in Western medicine, suffered from a chronic condition for years. Her relief finally came through acupuncture at the Malta Mediterranean TCM Center, built with support from Jiangsu province. When a Western doctor experiences the healing power of acupuncture firsthand, it speaks louder than any argument about the complementary value of Eastern and Western medicine.

Five protagonists from five continents, each with a different profession and life story, yet all drawn to the same ancient medical tradition. Their stories need no further defense or elaboration — the truth of their experience is the most compelling story of all.





The complete five-part micro-documentary series Eastern Wisdom, World Practice: Traditional Chinese Medicine Around the Globe, along with curated highlight clips, is now available on YouTube. Watch now: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLa2KwebVLSP8

They live in different countries, but carry the same question: Why does a medical tradition thousands of years old still hold the power to heal today? The answer lies in each of their stories.

Name: Weng Lei

Email:lei.weng@jsbci.com

Organization: Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation International Co., Ltd.

Website: http://www.jsbc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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