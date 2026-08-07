Chaco Launches Exclusive Collaboration with Creek Rat, A Lifestyle Brand from Rob and Lily Rausch

ROCKFORD, Mich., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaco, leading outdoor footwear brand, has partnered with Creek Rat, the lifestyle brand founded by siblings Rob and Lily Rausch. Inspired by creek days, family traditions and the farm where they grew up, the limited-edition collection celebrates a shared connection to life around the water.

Both brands have built communities around people who feel most at home outdoors. The collection combines Chaco's performance-first design with Creek Rat's outdoor lifestyle perspective. The lineup includes a Z/1 Classic sandal featuring Creek Rat's signature Creek Camo pattern, a Chillos Slide with a hand-drawn Snake graphic and matching dog collars and leashes.

The collaboration began after Chaco spotted a social media post of Rob Rausch wading through a creek in sneakers. The team responded by creating a custom pair of "snake athlete" Mega Z/1 sandals for him. What started as a playful product gift evolved into a deeper connection after Chaco learned the Rausch family had been wearing the brand for years, ultimately leading to a collection rooted in family, water and shared experiences outdoors.

“Everything we make is inspired by the farm where we grew up and the things we genuinely love to wear. Chacos have been part of our family’s creek days for as long as I can remember, so putting our own spin on an iconic silhouette was incredibly special,” said Lily Rausch, co-founder of Creek Rat.

“For us, creek days have always meant being outside with family, getting muddy and looking for snakes in the creek,” says Rob Rausch, co-founder of Creek Rat. “Working on this collaboration with my sister is our way of sharing a little piece of our hometown for anyone who feels at home by the water.”

“At its core, Chaco has always been about helping people connect with the outdoors through the water,” said Rose Fulbright, Chaco Marketing Director. “What Lily and Rob have built with Creek Rat reflects many of the same values we see in our own community including time outside, family traditions and a deep appreciation for the places that shape us. This collaboration felt like a natural fit from the start.”

The Chaco x Creek Rat collection will be available beginning August 7, 2026 at Chacos.com. The collection includes the Z/1 Classic USA in Creek Camo ($115), the Chillos Slide in Corn Snake ($70), dog leashes ($25) and dog collars ($20).

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About Chaco

Born on the river in 1989, Chaco, a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), builds premium footwear for the outdoor-minded. The brand's iconic Z/sandals are repairable at ReChaco and more than 20,000 sandals a year are kept out of landfills every year. Plus, as a result of the brand's proprietary LUVSEAT™ foot bed, the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) has awarded the Seal of Acceptance to all Chaco footwear styles. The APMA Seal is intended to raise awareness by identifying products of exceptional quality that are manufactured with comfort, health, and safety in mind. Simply put, Chaco is fit for adventure. Please visit us at www.chacos.com, Facebook: Chaco, Instagram: ChacoFootwear, TikTok: ChacoFootwear.

About Creek Rat

Creek Rat is a brand built and designed in Alabama by two siblings who grew up here. Everything we make is inspired by the farm we were raised on and the things we love to wear. We hope every piece brings a little bit of Florence, Alabama, to wherever you are.

Contact Info



Taylor Baumgardner

taylor.baumgardner@wwwinc.com

+1 616-206-8300