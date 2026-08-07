ChemoMetec A/S invites to conference call on September 11, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. CEST on its upcoming 2025/26 Annual Report

ChemoMetec A/S announces its Annual Report for the financial year 2025/26 on Thursday, 10 September, 2026.

Following the announcement ChemoMetec A/S will host a conference call on Friday, 11 September, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. CEST. CEO Martin Helbo Behrens and CFO Phillip Massie Price will present the Annual Report and answer questions.

The conference will be held in English.

Registration is available through this link.





Further information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Phone: (+45) 81 10 06 80

Phillip Massie Price, CFO

Phone: (+45) 81 10 06 80



About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.