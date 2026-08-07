AB Amber Grid Operating Results for the 1st half of 2026

AB „Amber Grid“

Legal entity code: 303090867

Address: Laisvės pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania

The Lithuanian natural gas transmission system operator AB Amber Grid (hereinafter referred to as Amber Grid or the Company) announces the Company’s unaudited interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union:

Key financial indicators, Eur million 6M 2026 6M 2025 Change Revenue 49,4 35,0 41,1% EBITDA 30,4 11,0 176,4% Net profit 18,1 2,8 546,4% ROE (last 12 months), % 9,8 4,5 Adjusted EBITDA* 16,3 15,4 5,8% Adjusted ne profit* 6,3 6,6 -4,5% Adjusted ROE (last 12 months), %* 5,6 6,9

*Adjustments to regulated revenue, costs and profitability indicators are made due to temporary deviations from the regulated profitability approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). When calculating adjusted indicators, revenue corrections relating to previous periods that have already been approved by NERC in determining the regulated prices of transmission services for the reporting period are taken into account. In addition, the indicators are adjusted for the difference between NERC-approved (regulated) profitability and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period. Non-recurring (one-off) transactions are also eliminated.

Attached:

1. AB Amber Grid condensed interim financial statements as of 30 June 2026;

2. AB Amber Grid integrated interim report for the first half of 2026;

3. Press release.

More information:

Head of Communications

Eglė Krasauskienė

+37063706011

e.krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt

Attachments