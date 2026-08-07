Pet Butler Brings Franchise Owners Together to Drive Innovation, Collaboration and Business Success

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Butler, a national pet services franchise helping entrepreneurs build recurring-revenue businesses, recently welcomed franchise owners from across the country to the NIU Naperville Conference Center for its 2026 National Training Conference. Guided by the theme, "Adapt. Evolve. Excel.," the event reinforced Pet Butler's commitment to helping franchise owners build stronger businesses through education, collaboration, and innovation.

At the heart of the conference was a simple goal: helping franchise owners return home with practical ideas, stronger relationships, and strategies. Through training, peer collaboration, and business planning, attendees explored new ways to drive growth and better serve customers.





That commitment to franchisee success was reflected during Pet Butler's awards celebration, where owners were recognized for achievements in revenue, customer retention, commercial development, and operational excellence. Several locations were also honored for reaching significant annual revenue milestones, including $750,000, $1 million, and $1.5 million, demonstrating the strength and scalability of the Pet Butler business model.

The conference also included a community-focused team-building project in which franchise owners created handmade dog toys from recycled materials for donation to a local animal rescue, reflecting Pet Butler's commitment to pets and the communities it serves.

"Every year, our National Training Conference reminds us that our greatest strength is our franchise owners," said Angela Meyers, President of Pet Butler. "When we bring our network together to learn, collaborate, and share ideas, everyone benefits—from our franchise owners and their teams to the customers and communities they serve. Investing in their success continues to be one of our highest priorities."

As Pet Butler continues to expand, the company remains committed to providing franchise owners with ongoing education, innovative technology, and operational support that help them build stronger businesses for the future.

About Pet Butler

Pet Butler is a leading national franchise providing pet waste removal, pet care, and related pet services to residential and commercial customers. With more than 100 territories across the United States, Pet Butler gives pet lovers the opportunity to turn their passion for pets into a business built on recurring revenue, proven systems, and ongoing franchise support. Both semi-absentee and owner-operator models are available for franchisees.

To learn more about Pet Butler's franchise opportunities, visit PetButlerFranchise.com or contact Business Development at 844-777-8608 or franinfo@petbutler.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Banike

jbanike@petbutler.com

815-230-1314

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2577e2c-07fa-474c-9931-64d204789513