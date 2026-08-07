DocHub Launches Rooms: A Unified Workspace for Document Management, Compliance, and eSignatures

BOSTON, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DocHub , an online platform for editing, signing, and sharing PDF documents, today announces the launch of Rooms — a powerful new feature that brings document libraries, task management, compliance workflows, and e-signature sending together in a single, centralized workspace.

The Rooms feature is designed for teams and organizations that need more than individual document handling. Rather than switching between disconnected tools, users can now manage the full document lifecycle — from editing and organizing to compliance tracking and signature collection — without ever leaving DocHub.

Rooms for Pro Organizations: Collaborative Workspaces for Your Whole Team

Rooms is available exclusively within DocHub Pro for Organizations , reflecting its purpose as a collaborative, team-first feature. Individual account holders who attempt to create a Room are guided through a straightforward path: either create a new organization or connect to an existing one, ensuring that Rooms is always accessed within the right team context.

Once the DocHub Pro for Organizations subscription is active, teams can immediately begin creating Rooms. DocHub Pro for Organizations extends the full DocHub Pro feature set to every member under a single, centralized billing arrangement — effectively giving each team member the benefits of a personal Pro subscription, without the overhead of managing multiple individual accounts.

DocHub recommends setting up a Pro organization for:

Organizations or teams who need a single place to manage billing for multiple users

Individuals with multiple DocHub accounts that all require DocHub Pro

DocHub Pro for Organizations: Shared Workflows, Centralized Billing, and a Professional Face for Every Team

DocHub Pro for Organizations offers a professional, collaborative foundation for document workflows. With an organization, teams can:

Easily share documents across the group

Manage billing for multiple users in a single invoice

Send and manage Templates, Documents, and Sign Requests from a shared organization account

Create and monitor a shared inbound fax number

Apply custom branding to documents and outbound emails





Organization members and permissions can be managed directly from the People tab in the organization's settings — accessible by clicking the organization name from the lower left of the dashboard.

A Streamlined Path to Getting Started with Organizations

Setting up DocHub Pro for Organizations has been redesigned with clarity and speed in mind. The new onboarding flow guides administrators through four simple steps:

Name the organization and choose its type Select and purchase the right number of seats at checkout Invite team members Add a fax number and customize organization branding

This updated seat purchase flow makes it faster than ever to get a team up and running, with no ambiguity about licensing or setup.

DocHub Rooms Unifies Document Management, Compliance, and Collaboration for Teams

" The Rooms feature represents a significant step forward in how teams manage their document workflows," said Albert Lardizabal, General Manager at DocHub. "We built this feature because professionals need more than a place to store and sign files — they need a space where compliance, collaboration, and document management all work together. Rooms delivers exactly that."

Rooms is now available to DocHub Pro for Organizations users . The DocHub team remains committed to continued innovation, with further enhancements to Rooms and the broader platform planned throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.dochub.com .

Follow the company on its social media channels: Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

About DocHub

DocHub is an online platform for editing, signing, and sharing PDF documents effortlessly. As part of airSlate's suite of automation tools, DocHub is committed to delivering a seamless, efficient, and secure digital document management experience to millions of users worldwide.

Media Contact

Name: Daryna Prokhorova

Email: prokhorova.daryna@airslate.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f970b1e9-797a-48f2-9145-2151e0c178df