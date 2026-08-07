Indra Group to Feature Next-Generation Transit Ticketing Solutions at APTAtech 2026 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indra Group, a global leader in mobility technologies and air traffic management, today announced it will exhibit at APTAtech 2026, the American Public Transportation Association’s premier transportation technology conference, held in St. Louis from August 9–12.

At the event, Indra will showcase its state-of-the-art smart ticketing solutions, highlighting its expanding footprint in the United States and its ongoing commitment to bringing inclusive, accessible, and future-ready mobility infrastructure to North American transit agencies.

Indra Group will participate in multiple thought-leadership sessions during the conference. Karim Elsharnouby, Rail & Transit Commercial Director, will join a panel discussion on Monday, Aug 10, titled Changing the Engine While the Bus Is Moving: Transitioning Live Fare Collection Systems . Karim will present Beyond Regional Integration: Achieving Nationwide Interoperability in Ireland's National Transport Authority (NTA) Next Generation Ticketing.

Indra’s presence in St. Louis as an exhibitor coincides with the company’s pivotal role in modernizing the host city's own transit infrastructure. Earlier, Indra was awarded a $16 million contract by Bi-State Development to replace the ticket vending machines (TVMs) across the MetroLink light rail network. The project, which encompasses 38 stations across Missouri and Illinois, reinforces a highly successful 15-year partnership between Indra and the St. Louis metropolitan area.

“We are thrilled to engage with industry leaders at APTAtech right here in St. Louis, a city where we are actively deploying our cutting-edge technology,” said Jacinto Monge, Indra Group CEO in North America. “Our ongoing work with Bi-State Development is a testament to our long-term commitment to our partners. We are not just supplying equipment; we are enhancing the daily passenger experience with fully accessible, AI-ready technology designed to withstand the region’s extreme weather conditions.”





The new St. Louis MetroLink TVMs feature a cutting-edge aesthetic, enlarged screens to ensure full accessibility, and the capacity to incorporate artificial intelligence and natural language processing to improve communication between the user and the device.

In addition to the St. Louis modernization project, Indra’s APTAtech booth will highlight the company’s recent landmark agreement with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). Indra was recently selected to overhaul the automatic ticket vending system across the Washington D.C. subway network in a contract valued at up to $75 million. The project includes the design, manufacture, and 15-year maintenance of up to 450 state-of-the-art customer terminals across 98 stations. These new terminals will introduce advanced payment technologies, including account-based ticketing (ABT), contactless bank card payments (EMV), and digital wallets, while providing universal accessibility through a larger high‑resolution, smartphone‑style touch screen interface and support up to 15 languages.

Reflecting its strategic commitment to the U.S. market, Indra is executing manufacturing and assembly for these North American projects—including the WMATA terminals—at its newly opened production facility in Olathe, Kansas.

Attendees of APTAtech 2026 are encouraged to visit Indra’s booth to experience hands-on demonstrations of the company’s accessible ticketing interfaces and to learn more about how Indra's open, modular architecture allows transit agencies to seamlessly scale and integrate emerging payment technologies over time.

About Indra Group

Indra Group ( https://www.indragroup.com/ ) is a leading Spanish and European company that focuses on defense, air traffic, and advanced digitalization. It stands at the forefront of the defense, space, air traffic management, mobility, and transformative technologies through Minsait, and it integrates its sovereign AI, cybersecurity, and cyberdefense capabilities into IndraMind. Indra Group is paving the way to a more secure and better-connected future through innovative solutions, trusted relationships, and the very best talent. Sustainability is an integral part of its strategy and culture in order to overcome current and future social and environmental challenges. At the close of the 2025 financial year, Indra Group posted revenues of €5.457 billion with a local presence in 46 countries and commercial operations in more than 140 countries.

About Indra Group USA

Indra Group USA is the American subsidiary of Indra Group, a global leader in technology and engineering solutions for air traffic control, mobility, defense, and digital transformation. Delivering mission-critical systems that advance the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of transportation and infrastructure across the United States, Indra Group USA is backed by decades of expertise, partnerships, and operations in 140 countries. It is helping modernize air traffic control and intelligent transportation and mobility systems to meet the evolving needs of American communities, agencies, and industry partners. Visit www.indragroup-usa.com for more.

Communication Contacts

For Indra Group

Elsa Jiménez Blanco

ejimenezbl@indra.es

+34 669 82 93 19

For Indra Group USA

Scott Worden

Scott.worden@llyc.global

+1 248-825-9343

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6da3583-86cc-4ade-ad82-fad9975c9b9d